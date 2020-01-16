‘I can’t breathe:’ 911 calls reveal chaos of Alpine apartments fire

Las Vegas Fire Department radio traffic and 911 audio recordings echo a frenzied scene described by many survivors of the deadly fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments.

The first Las Vegas Fire Department unit arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments within about four minutes of the initial 911 call that alerted authorities to the deadliest residential fire in city history, according to newly released audio recordings from that morning.

“Oh, I can’t breathe,” a 49-year-old woman, breathing heavily, says to a Fire Department dispatcher during the initial 911 call, which came in at 4:13 a.m. on Dec. 21. A voice in the background can be heard yelling, “Get out, get out!”

The agency’s response time, which has not been publicly disclosed, was detailed in roughly two hours of Fire Department audio recordings obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to the 911 audio and radio traffic recordings, released this week by city officials, the first Fire Department unit arrived at 4:17 a.m., followed by a fire engine at 4:18 a.m. and an ambulance at 4:20 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department, which has opened a criminal investigation into the blaze, denied a similar request from the Review-Journal for 911 calls and radio traffic regarding its response to the blaze.

‘Going up in smoke’

During the initial call, the unidentified woman escapes the Alpine, a three-story building at 213 N. Ninth St., and tells the dispatcher that “the place is going up in smoke, and there’s people trapped.”

The records do not reveal in which unit the fire broke out, although the department previously said investigators believe it was caused by a stove being used for heat in a ground floor unit.

Six people called 911 to report the fire, which left six people dead and 13 injured — five critically, including a pregnant woman who fell two stories while trying to escape. Trapped by a bolted back door and smoke-filled hallways, residents that morning resorted to jumping from their windows.

“We have occupants hanging from I believe the second or third story,” a firefighter relayed over the scanner shortly after arriving at the Alpine, according to the audio recordings, which echo a frenzied scene described by many survivors.

Miranda Smith, a MedicWest paramedic who responded to the fire, told the Review-Journal on Wednesday, “We saw the chaos going on, people hanging out of their windows for dear life. We saw a lot of children who watched their home burn down right before Christmas.”

Nearly 50 people were displaced, and many are now struggling to find new homes for the same reason they ended up at the rundown apartments: a lack of affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley.

‘Check her pulse’

One of the 911 calls captured the moment when DeJoy Wilson, three months pregnant at the time, fell after losing her grip on a knotted bedsheet that her 29-year-old husband, Johnathan, had fashioned into a rope.

The call came from a man named Dominic, who told a dispatcher that he was inside a building near the Alpine and had run outside to help.

“Don’t go in there, OK? We’re coming as fast as we can,” the dispatcher instructs. “They’re on their way. Get everyone away from the building.”

But Dominic does not respond to the dispatcher, distracted by the injured pregnant woman. Instead a mix of panicked voices and screams can be heard in the background.

“Check her pulse, check her pulse, check her pulse,” Dominic yells. “She’s pregnant. Check her pulse. She’s pregnant.”

“What’s going on?” the dispatcher asks.

“It’s a fire,” Dominic says. “People are jumping out of the third and second floors. This lady’s pregnant, and I think she hit her head bad.”

Wilson, 23, suffered a broken back and ribs, and two days after the fire, she and her husband thought she might have miscarried when she started to bleed.

Her condition wasn’t known Wednesday, but Wilson previously told the Review-Journal, “The baby’s heart is beating, and I should be OK.”

Notifying building’s owner

Nearly three hours after the fire broke out, according to the audio recordings, the Fire Department was still working to identify and contact the Alpine’s owner — later identified as Adolfo Orozco, who has owned the 41-unit building since 2013 under the Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC.

“Hi, it’s the Fire Department,” a dispatcher, trying several phone numbers for the owner, says in a voicemail message. “We have an apartment fire at 213 N. Ninth. If you are the owner or maintenance of this apartment, we are still on scene at 7 a.m. Dec. 21. Please call us or respond to that location.”

It wasn’t clear when Orozco learned of the fire, or at what time he arrived at the Alpine that day, if at all. His attorney, Dominic Gentile, said on Wednesday that he did not have that information.

Orozco hired Gentile, a high-profile attorney, three days after the fire.

On Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, investigators noted 42 fire code violations at Orozco’s property, including an exit door bolted from the outside, security bars in a sleeping area without an emergency release, and missing or defective smoke detectors in at least 14 locations throughout the building, according to inspection records obtained last week by the Review-Journal.

The Police Department’s investigation, led by its homicide section, is ongoing. No charges had been filed in connection with the fire as of Wednesday, court records show.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Mary Hynes and Jeff German contributed to this report.