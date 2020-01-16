34°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

‘I can’t breathe:’ 911 calls reveal chaos of Alpine apartments fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2020 - 6:00 am
 

The first Las Vegas Fire Department unit arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments within about four minutes of the initial 911 call that alerted authorities to the deadliest residential fire in city history, according to newly released audio recordings from that morning.

“Oh, I can’t breathe,” a 49-year-old woman, breathing heavily, says to a Fire Department dispatcher during the initial 911 call, which came in at 4:13 a.m. on Dec. 21. A voice in the background can be heard yelling, “Get out, get out!”

Alpine Motel apartment fire

Click here for full coverage

The agency’s response time, which has not been publicly disclosed, was detailed in roughly two hours of Fire Department audio recordings obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to the 911 audio and radio traffic recordings, released this week by city officials, the first Fire Department unit arrived at 4:17 a.m., followed by a fire engine at 4:18 a.m. and an ambulance at 4:20 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department, which has opened a criminal investigation into the blaze, denied a similar request from the Review-Journal for 911 calls and radio traffic regarding its response to the blaze.

‘Going up in smoke’

During the initial call, the unidentified woman escapes the Alpine, a three-story building at 213 N. Ninth St., and tells the dispatcher that “the place is going up in smoke, and there’s people trapped.”

The records do not reveal in which unit the fire broke out, although the department previously said investigators believe it was caused by a stove being used for heat in a ground floor unit.

Six people called 911 to report the fire, which left six people dead and 13 injured — five critically, including a pregnant woman who fell two stories while trying to escape. Trapped by a bolted back door and smoke-filled hallways, residents that morning resorted to jumping from their windows.

“We have occupants hanging from I believe the second or third story,” a firefighter relayed over the scanner shortly after arriving at the Alpine, according to the audio recordings, which echo a frenzied scene described by many survivors.

Miranda Smith, a MedicWest paramedic who responded to the fire, told the Review-Journal on Wednesday, “We saw the chaos going on, people hanging out of their windows for dear life. We saw a lot of children who watched their home burn down right before Christmas.”

Nearly 50 people were displaced, and many are now struggling to find new homes for the same reason they ended up at the rundown apartments: a lack of affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley.

‘Check her pulse’

One of the 911 calls captured the moment when DeJoy Wilson, three months pregnant at the time, fell after losing her grip on a knotted bedsheet that her 29-year-old husband, Johnathan, had fashioned into a rope.

The call came from a man named Dominic, who told a dispatcher that he was inside a building near the Alpine and had run outside to help.

“Don’t go in there, OK? We’re coming as fast as we can,” the dispatcher instructs. “They’re on their way. Get everyone away from the building.”

But Dominic does not respond to the dispatcher, distracted by the injured pregnant woman. Instead a mix of panicked voices and screams can be heard in the background.

“Check her pulse, check her pulse, check her pulse,” Dominic yells. “She’s pregnant. Check her pulse. She’s pregnant.”

“What’s going on?” the dispatcher asks.

“It’s a fire,” Dominic says. “People are jumping out of the third and second floors. This lady’s pregnant, and I think she hit her head bad.”

Wilson, 23, suffered a broken back and ribs, and two days after the fire, she and her husband thought she might have miscarried when she started to bleed.

Her condition wasn’t known Wednesday, but Wilson previously told the Review-Journal, “The baby’s heart is beating, and I should be OK.”

Notifying building’s owner

Nearly three hours after the fire broke out, according to the audio recordings, the Fire Department was still working to identify and contact the Alpine’s owner — later identified as Adolfo Orozco, who has owned the 41-unit building since 2013 under the Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC.

“Hi, it’s the Fire Department,” a dispatcher, trying several phone numbers for the owner, says in a voicemail message. “We have an apartment fire at 213 N. Ninth. If you are the owner or maintenance of this apartment, we are still on scene at 7 a.m. Dec. 21. Please call us or respond to that location.”

It wasn’t clear when Orozco learned of the fire, or at what time he arrived at the Alpine that day, if at all. His attorney, Dominic Gentile, said on Wednesday that he did not have that information.

Orozco hired Gentile, a high-profile attorney, three days after the fire.

On Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, investigators noted 42 fire code violations at Orozco’s property, including an exit door bolted from the outside, security bars in a sleeping area without an emergency release, and missing or defective smoke detectors in at least 14 locations throughout the building, according to inspection records obtained last week by the Review-Journal.

The Police Department’s investigation, led by its homicide section, is ongoing. No charges had been filed in connection with the fire as of Wednesday, court records show.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Mary Hynes and Jeff German contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Alpine fire first responders recognized
MedicWest paramedic Miranda Smith describes the the scene when first responders arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments fire.
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SUV crashes into art piece at Eastern and 215 Beltway - VIDEO
Artwork of a giant head was sent rolling when an SUV slammed into the artwork installed on a median at Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020. (B.J. Calomay)
Alpine residents struggle to find new housing after fire - VIDEO
Many residents displaced by the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in downtown Las Vegas say they are struggling to find long-term solutions in a region where affordable housing is in short supply. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Margaret Rudin's first interview after release from prison
Convicted killer Margaret Rudin maintains her innocence in her first interview after spending 20 years in a Las Vegas prison for the murder of her husband, Ron Rudin.
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bus attack caught on video
Video released Metro shows two men talking on a bus on Dec. 13, 2019. A few seconds into the video, the younger man stands up and punches the older man in the face. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Fire at Bella Vite Apartments in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
No one was injured in a fire at Bella Vita Apartments, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police release details of first fatal officer-involved shooting of 2020 - VIDEO
North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda discusses details of the departments first fatal officer-involved shooting for 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person injured in car crash outside Dutch Bros - VIDEO
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning outside a southern Las Vegas coffee shop that left one vehicle on its side and another propped up on the overturned car. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2020 Sex Tech
What sex technology to look out for this year at CES 2020 Las Vegas
Las Vegas police respond to multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are responding to a multi-vehicle with serious injuries near a Henderson park on Wednesday evening. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2020 New Year's baby born at Sunrise Hospital - VIDEO
Marquis Johnson Sr. and Latasha Atkinson talk about their newborn baby, Marquis Jr., at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Marquis Jr. was born a few seconds past midnight to be the first baby of 2020 at Sunrise. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palos Verdes fire on New Year's Day - VIDEO
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Palos Verdes near Spring Mountain Road in central Las Vegas early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crowds gather at Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn talks live with people in front of the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Final farewells to Alpine Motel Hero
Family members and friends say their final farewells to Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, following a funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas.
A decade on the Las Vegas Strip in 75 seconds
A look back at 10 years of happenings on the Las Vegas Strip.
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman fatally shot man during attempted burglary
A homeowner in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street shot a man who had broken into her home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The man, who was in his 30s, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for Cajon Pass - VIDEO
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Cajon Pass that could impact travel on I-15 between Las Vegas and Southern California from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Vegas Alliance
Volunteers through the Downtown Vegas Alliance sort donations for Alpine Motel fire victims on Saturday at the Mob Museum. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man critically wounded in Las Vegas bus stop shooting - VIDEO
A man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot at a bus stop on Boulder Highway in southeast Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4 dead, 2 hurt in western Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a fiery seven-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas police. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video of fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, according to Las Vegas police. (Torrey Klover)
Basic assistant principal seen pushing student
In a video posted to Instagram in October, former Basic Academy of International Studies Assistant Principal Melanie Snively is seen pushing and grabbing a student in an attempt to redirect the minor to another part of the school. She says she ultimately regrets how she handled the situation (Instagram)
New Summerlin Metro substation opens in January - VIDEO
A new Metropolitan Police Department substation will be opening in the Summerlin area. New in-house detective squads, "flex squads" and more police availability in the Summerlin area are some of the new features of the substation. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Summerlin Area Command)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST