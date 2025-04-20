‘I just love wrestling, man’: Fans excited for WrestleMania in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Inside Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania’s first of two nights, retired WWE wrestler Shawn Michaels announced the crowd was a sellout, with 61,467 in attendance.

After first seeing John Cena wrestle in person in 2005, being in attendance for the WWE legend’s purported last match at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium was a full circle moment for wrestling megafan Ken Wenzell.

Wenzell is visiting Las Vegas from South Carolina for a weekend of wrestling action, culminating with WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday.

Wenzell got a prime seat right next to the walkway from the main stage to the ring. Being that it’s his third WrestleMania, he knew exactly where he wanted to sit to catch Cena’s last match after being a fan of the wrestler for 20 years. During an April 2005 match Cena jumped into the crowd, and Wenzell was right next to him to celebrate his win.

“This is my 20th anniversary of seeing Cena’s championship belt,” Cena said. “I just love wrestling, man.”

Wenzell’s ticket is part of a package with hospitality group New York-based On Location, which offered multiple ticket options that included everything from exclusive parties and meet and greets with WWE stars to sharinga suite at Allegiant Stadium with legends Undertaker and Hulk Hogan and having dinner with a WWE personality.

Part of Wenzell’s package included a Top Golf experience with WWE star The Miz. Other offerings included parties with appearances by WWE undisputed champion Cody Rhodes at Grand Prix Plaza and Cena at Allegiant Stadium, as well as the chance to do ring walks and take photos inside the WrestleMania ring.

Inside Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania’s first of two nights on Saturday, retired WWE wrestler Shawn Michaels announced the crowd was a sellout, with 61,467 in attendance.

‘Vegas really welcomed us’

WrestleMania being staged in Las Vegas led to On Location hitting record numbers, with sales up 75 percent compared to last year’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia and up 140 percent over WrestleMania in 2023 in Los Angeles, according to the hospitality group.

Rachel Nabatian, head of combat sports for On Location, said the pairing of the Entertainment Capital of the World and the WWE’s top event couldn’t have been any better.

“There were 35 unique activations throughout the city,” Nabatian said, referring to the various options hospitality ticket buyers could choose from. “Vegas really welcomed us.”

Nabatian also said this year’s WrestleMania included the first time fans were allowed to take photos inside the ring.

“That’s never happened before,” Nabatian said. “Our guests could never go inside those sacred ropes.”

The WrestleMania packages were broken out into bronze, silver, gold, champion and elite, with prices starting at around $2,500 and ranging north of $20,000. On Location also offers hospitality packages with UFC, the PGA Tour, NFL, the Olympics and World Cup.

‘One of the better ones in WrestleMania history’

Cash Creel, a 16-year-old Las Vegan, said he was gifted a hospitality package from his best friend Charles Garber. Before Saturday’s action kicked off inside the stadium Creel and Garber took in the kickoff party inside the Champions Club, where they enjoyed all-inclusive food and beverages and the chance to meet one of their heroes.

“Everything has been awesome,” Creel said. “I saw John Cena, one of my idols. Everyone has been super nice. I don’t even know how to explain it, it’s so cool.”

Christopher Boman, 20, and his group of family and friendsfrom Michigan was making a six-day trip to Las Vegas out of WrestleMania. The trip marked his first time taking in WrestleMania. The event being held in Las Vegas and featuring Cena’s last match sealed the deal for him to secure floor seats.

“It’s a blessing,” Boman said. “It being his (Cena) last one so you got to pull the trigger.”

All in with travel, hotel, tickets and other expenses, Boman said he’ll probably end up spending about $10,000 on his WrestleMania trip. Despite the hefty price tag, Bowman said it will be worth every penny.

“This show is booked to be one of the better ones in WrestleMania history,” Boman said. “I’m excited for sure and it’s worth it.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.