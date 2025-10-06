83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Iconic Red Rock Canyon sign moves to new location

Construction is in progress on Wednesday Oct. 1, 2025, on a new location for the Red Rock Canyo ...
Construction is in progress on Wednesday Oct. 1, 2025, on a new location for the Red Rock Canyon sign. The sign has been moved from its previous spot, which is half a mile down the road. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Construction is in progress on Wednesday Oct. 1, 2025, on a new location for the Red Rock Canyo ...
Construction is in progress on Wednesday Oct. 1, 2025, on a new location for the Red Rock Canyon sign. The sign has been moved from its previous spot, which is half a mile down the road. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Construction is in progress on Wednesday Oct. 1, 2025, on a new location for the Red Rock Canyo ...
Construction is in progress on Wednesday Oct. 1, 2025, on a new location for the Red Rock Canyon sign. The sign has been moved from its previous spot, which is half a mile down the road. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Cedric Hasan, who pleaded guilty in connection with burglaries of businessesin in the Spring Mo ...
Man identified as prolific Las Vegas burglar sentenced to prison
UNLV vigil marks anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, demands release of hostages
Allison Tarlini and Young Hippie speak about 27-year-old Dionte Tarlini on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 ...
‘Traumatized for life’: Family, friends remember slain Las Vegas rapper Kidd Earl
Actor Taylor Wily, also known as Teila Tuli, gestures to fans after throwing out the ceremonial ...
Actor died after Las Vegas-based medical transport company dropped him, lawsuit alleges
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2025 - 1:57 pm
 

Those visiting Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area may notice a big difference as they approach.

The iconic Red Rock sign as been relocated as part of an effort to make it safer for visitors to take photos with the monument.

The move is part of Phase 1 of the Red Rock Legacy Trail, according to Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

In addition to moving the sign, crews are also working to add a new parking area to allow visitors to park safely.

A spokeswoman for Clark County noted that the marker will remain covered until construction of the new parking lot is finished. An expected completion date for the project was not available.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES