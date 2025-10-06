Iconic Red Rock Canyon sign moves to new location

Those visiting Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area may notice a big difference as you approach.

Construction is in progress on Wednesday Oct. 1, 2025, on a new location for the Red Rock Canyon sign. The sign has been moved from its previous spot, which is half a mile down the road. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Those visiting Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area may notice a big difference as they approach.

The iconic Red Rock sign as been relocated as part of an effort to make it safer for visitors to take photos with the monument.

The move is part of Phase 1 of the Red Rock Legacy Trail, according to Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

In addition to moving the sign, crews are also working to add a new parking area to allow visitors to park safely.

A spokeswoman for Clark County noted that the marker will remain covered until construction of the new parking lot is finished. An expected completion date for the project was not available.