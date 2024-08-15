Iconic Strip sign faces makeover, to find new life at museum

The arched sign over the entrance to the Mirage was moved for some conservation work before it gets put on display, officials said.

The Mirage sign is removed from the property on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (The Neon Museum)

The Mirage sign — which welcomed guests to the Strip hotel for 34 years — will live on within The Neon Museum’s collection.

The 30-foot arched sign over the entrance to the iconic property was moved Wednesday morning for some likely conservation work before it gets put on display at an unknown time, Neon Museum officials said in a news release.

Yesco Sign handled the transport of the sign. A spokeswoman for the museum said no timeline for displaying the sign is determined.

“This property was pivotal in the development of Las Vegas,” said Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum. “Through this artifact and others being donated, the museum will be able to tell incredible stories ranging from gaming, to hospitality, casino design and the architectural feat of building a volcano on Las Vegas Boulevard.”

Hard Rock International and The Penta Cares Foundation are making the donations, the release said.

Other artifacts from The Mirage, including a beloved gold-painted sculpture depicting legendary magicians Siegfried & Roy and a cursive script sign that sat in the Volcano Lagoon, will be sent to the downtown museum, according to a news release. Various statues and art pieces will also be donated after The Mirage’s public art auction in September.

The Mirage, which opened its doors on Nov. 22, 1989, featured a Polynesian theme, and its erupting volcano fountain marked one of the first sidewalk attractions on the Strip.

Over the years, the hotel was well-known for several major attractions, including the Siegfried & Roy show with its iconic white tigers, the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, and Cirque du Soleil’s “The Beatles LOVE” show.

After purchasing the property for $1.075 billion in late 2021, Hard Rock took over operations of The Mirage in December of 2022.

The property closed July 17, 2024, to undergo renovations. The updated resort plans to open in 2027.

