Illegal fireworks cause $25K damage to west Las Vegas home

Illegal fireworks disposed of in a trash can caught a west Las Vegas Valley house on fire late Friday, causing five residents to be displaced.

Illegal fireworks improperly disposed of in a trash can caught a residence on fire at 5116 Arbor Way on Friday, June 19, 2020, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas fire crews respond to a house fire at 5116 Arbor Way on Friday, June 19, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Illegal fireworks improperly disposed of in a trash can caught a residence on fire at 5116 Arbor Way on Friday, June 19, 2020, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Illegal used fireworks disposed of in a trash can caught a west Las Vegas Valley house on fire late Friday, causing five residents to be displaced.

The 11:50 p.m. fire at 5116 Arbor Way, near U.S. 95 and South Decatur Boulevard, was noticed by neighbors who alerted the occupants, according to a Tweet by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

UPDATE ARBOR WAY HOUSE FIRE: Fireworks put in trash after use caught trash can on fire, ran up wall into attic over garage, $25,000 damage, 5 people displaced, no injuries. Fireworks are illegal at this time. Should be soaked in water before putting in trash. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/rdooPwq8Ko — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 20, 2020

The fire spread from the trash can to an exterior wall, eventually causing $25,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported. The displaced residents and a dog were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fireworks are illegal at this time of the year, and should always be soaked in water before disposal, the fire department advised.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.