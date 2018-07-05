Illegal fireworks complaints pour in across Las Vegas Valley

Metro responded to 949 fireworks calls between 6 p.m. and midnight this year, more than twice the number from 2017.

Clark County tweeted a picture of their first bust with the #youlightitwewriteit squad on Wednesday night. The big haul of illegal fireworks was made at a house near Decatur Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. (Clark County)

Illegal fireworks are confiscated from a house near Decatur Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. (Clark County)

Confiscated Illegal fireworks (Erik Pappa/Twitter)

Police and fire crews across the Las Vegas Valley were out in full force on Independence Day, cracking down on illegal fireworks and handling fire and medical calls into Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department teamed up with fire inspectors to launch the “You Light It, We Write It” campaign in June to help cut down the massive number of illegal fireworks calls police and emergency responders had to field.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clark County announced it had received nearly 5,000 complaints through its illegal fireworks reporting site, ISpyFireworks.com. Reports from the site led to at least 10 illegal fireworks busts across the valley overnight.

Citations for illegal fireworks can carry fines of up to $1,000 plus disposal fees. As of 5 a.m. Metro had not released an official number of arrests or citations issued for fireworks.

Metro responded to 949 fireworks calls between 6 p.m. and midnight this year, more than twice the number from 2017. According to unofficial numbers released by the Las Vegas Fire Department overnight, the department saw an 80 percent increase in fires between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. compared to numbers from the last year. This year, Las Vegas firefighters responded to 95 fires; last year they responded to 52 fires on July Fourth.

LVFD spokesman Tim Szymanski said one man was taken to University Medical Center overnight after he was burned by fireworks in a desert area outside the city, but the majority of fire calls in the department’s jurisdiction were minor and did not result in significant injuries or damage.

Several of those calls were vegetation or dumpster fires caused by fireworks, Szymanski said, including one blaze on San Pedro Avenue, near Sahara and Eastern avenues where a fire that started in a tree spread to a nearby home.

Some residents weren’t impressed by the increased enforcement. The #YouLightItWeWriteIt hashtag on Twitter was sprinkled with complaints between photos of fireworks busts and videos of illegal fireworks going off in valley neighborhoods.

“Figure out how to actually restrict access to the illegal fireworks or this will never get better,” one user tweeted. “An entire city gave a $1000 fine the finger tonight.”

David Riggleman, the communications director for the City of Las Vegas said on Twitter his neighborhood was like “a war zone,” tweeting at Clark County “so much for #YouLightItWeWriteIt.”