Illness linked to frozen oysters strikes Southern Nevada

An illness linked to frozen oysters from South Korea has been reported in Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District released the following statement Monday afternoon:

The district is “investigating cases of acute gastrointestinal illnesses linked to the consumption of certain frozen half-shell oysters from South Korea.

To date, five Clark County residents have reported illness after consuming oysters associated with this investigation. Currently, no epidemiological link has been confirmed, and no hospitalizations have been reported.

The Health District is working with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and the Food and Drug Administration in connection with the investigation. Additionally, the California Department of Public Health has been notified, as the oysters were imported through California ports of entry.

People who were ill experienced symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain. Other symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

The oysters in question were not shipped to grocery stores. The product was available to restaurants and can be identified as follows:

Processor Name: JBR (KR-15-SP)

Harvest Location: Designated Area No. 1, Republic of Korea

Harvest Date: Jan. 6, 2025

Best Before: Jan. 6, 2027

Lot Code: B250106

People who ate oysters during April and experienced acute gastrointestinal illness can complete the foodborne illness complaint form at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/Health-Topics/foodborne-illness-complaint-form/ or call (702) 759-1300.

Those who are currently ill are urged to contact their health care provider. To prevent spread to others, the Health District encourages thorough hand washing with soap and water, plus cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces using a bleach-based household cleaner.”