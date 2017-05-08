Illness strikes 2nd charter school in Las Vegas Valley

A northwest Las Vegas charter school will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to widespread symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness.

Imagine Schools at Mountain View, 6610 Grand Montecito Parkway, has seen a large increase in absences due to the illness, according to a letter on the school’s website.

The Southern Nevada Health District was contacted to help investigate the outbreak. Students and staff may have been exposed between April 21 and May 5, according to the letter.

“A common cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks is Norovirus. Norovirus infection can cause vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and/or nausea approximately 24-48 hours after exposure to the agent. The illness often begins suddenly, and the infected person may feel very sick,” according to the letter.

The closure of Imagine Schools at Mountain View comes just after Somerset Academy in North Las Vegas closed its campus Thursday and Friday because of similar concerns.

