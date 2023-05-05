“I’m hoping this can go viral’: Mobile library opens in central Las Vegas

The library, which works like a vending machine, was installed in partnership with the Boulevard Mall and the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced Thursday that it has placed a new library kiosk at Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Gov. Joe Lombardo, center, helps cut the ribbon for a new Las Vegas-Clark County Library District mobile library Friday, May 5, 2023, at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s a new place in central Las Vegas for people find something to read.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced Thursday that it has placed a new library kiosk at Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway.

Gov. Joe Lombardo and other officials took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for the mobile library.

“A lot of people have transportation inability. They don’t have the time ability” to visit a traditional library branch, Lombardo said. “And this brings it to them. It opens up the doors.”

The mobile library, which works like a vending machine, was installed in partnership with the mall and the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

“To see now that a kid can come in here and get a book and read … I don’t know what’s bigger than that,” said chamber president Peter Guzman. “I’m hoping to see thousands of these machines all over the United States. I’m hoping this thing can go viral.”

