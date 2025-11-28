Immigrant advocates brace for more challenging U.S. citizenship requirements

For green-card holders ready to pledge their allegiance to the U.S., the citizenship process has long been a nerve-wracking affair, according to immigration advocates.

Mayra Crum, who teaches city of Las Vegas citizenship classes at Stupak Community Center, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Educational papers for the city of Las Vegas' citizenship class at Stupak Community Center are seen on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

They argue that a system overhaul under the second Trump administration this year has only made the stress worse.

“It’s harder these days, because in the past I was certain that a certain person would qualify,” immigration attorney Laura Lopez Puccio told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m not so sure anymore.”

She added: “They are very scared.”

Changes include a new, longer and more comprehensive English-only citizenship test and a more exhaustive background vetting process that can include interviews of an applicant’s acquaintances to evaluate their moral character.

Since 1991, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had generally waived the “personal investigations” that can include interviews of applicants’ acquaintances.

“American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation,” said USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser in a statement. “By ensuring only those aliens who meet all eligibility requirements, including the ability to read, write, and speak English and understand U.S. government and civics, are able to naturalize, the American people can be assured that those joining us as fellow citizens are fully assimilated and will contribute to America’s greatness. These critical changes are the first of many.”

The changes have not been evident in the Las Vegas Valley, Lopez Puccio said. The new test, which went into effect on Oct. 20, should be rolled out in the next few months when new applicants show up to their USCIS evaluations, she said.

For the time being, attorneys and instructors who help applicants prepare for the citizenship test and interviews are preparing their clients and students on what they do know.

Citizenship, they say, not only provides a sense of pride and belonging, but also crucial protections not awarded to other migrants under different legal classifications.

‘You want to become an American Citizen?’

On a recent afternoon, a mother-daughter educator duo prepared to teach civics lessons in what would be a packed classroom of citizenship hopefuls at Stupak Community Center for classes put on by the city of Las Vegas.

Mayra Crum has been an instructor for the city of Las Vegas for nearly three decades. Alexandra Camelo joined her a few years ago; she said accompanying her mother to her classes as a child inspired her.

“I saw how much she was changing lives, and it was amazing,” she said.

The instructors have started dividing their bilingual classes in two: one for immigrants who applied for citizenship before Oct. 20 and the other for those filing the petition after.

The new test added 28 questions to the pool of 100 that can be asked during a citizenship interview.

Questions range in topics from the founding of the country to other historic references and the functions of the government.

A new one asks for the definition of “E Pluribus Unum,” which is described as the “nation’s first motto,” which is Latin for “out of many, one.”

Citizenship applicants will now face 20 questions instead of 10 and will have to answer 12 correctly instead of six, the instructors noted.

Questions also are now more wordy, further complicating things for English-limited immigrants, they said.

The Trump administration implemented a similar version of the new test during the last months of his first administration, but then-President Joe Biden rolled it back early in his term.

Crum and Camelo — who said she “idolizes” her mother — said she is confident about their students’ chances as long as they study hard.

If a person knows a percentage of a language, Crum said, the instructors can help them close the gap.

“You want to become an American citizen?” she said they ask early in the lessons, which are held three days a week. “You have to study.”

“They are very, very faithful people, and they attend the classes on time and they’re always here asking questions, and participating,” Crum said about her students. “It is wonderful.”

Camelo said they teach keywords and encourage students to practice speaking English everywhere, since the citizenship test is audible.

‘Keep them coming’

“Whoever is an introvert here, oh, we take that out,” Camelo quipped. “We have people that are shy, people that are serious, people that don’t know how to read and write, people that have disabilities. … They learn and they love it, and they count down the moments to come the next day.”

The instructors said they have helped thousands of locals become citizens.

Crum, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Mexico, was a criminal attorney back home. She said that her move to Las Vegas made her interested in immigration policy.

And while she couldn’t use her law degree, she said she started helping co-workers learnabout their rights and the citizenship process. She originally found students through word of mouth.

That landed her a job with Clark County and then the city of Las Vegas.

Her daughter got a job at Stupak as a teenager and became an instructor about five years ago.

The city’s classes have a waiting list.

“Keep them coming, because we’re going to change lives,” Camelo said. “And we’re doing it the right way, and we’re making everybody feel safer having their families here, knowing their rights and having their legal title to make them feel comfortable walking in these streets and anywhere.”

‘We haven’t seen it so far’

USCIS said it was no longer automatically waiving personal investigations of citizenship applicants.

“Americans should be comforted knowing that USCIS is taking seriously it’s responsibility to ensure aliens are being properly vetted and are of good moral character, attached to the principles of the Constitution of the United States, and well-disposed to the good order and happiness of the United States,” Tragesser’s statement said.

Added an Aug. 22 policy memo: “USCIS will make the decision to conduct or waive neighborhood investigations on an individualized discretionary basis after reviewing relevant evidence contained in the records before USCIS.”

This means immigration officers can ask for letters from neighbors, employers, co-workers and business associates, according to the memo.

“We haven’t seen it so far, at least here in Las Vegas,” said Lopez Puccio, an attorney for the Culinary & Bartenders Unions Legal Service Fund. She added that the Las Vegas USCIS officers continue being “nice to immigrants.”

But she expects that the citizenship test, which includes a reading and writing portion, will get more difficult.

“I see that changing in the future, with the officer asking more questions,” Lopez Puccio said. “So I think that will affect a lot of immigrants trying to become citizens.”

She noted that she also prepares her clients for what is arguably the most challenging part of the interview, which includes a review of the applications by immigrations officers who have access to FBI background checks.

Sudden questions can stun even those who are fluent in English, she said.

“Hopefully they will answer truthfully and hopefully they will answer to the satisfaction of the officer,” Lopez Puccio said. “But that is a very delicate situation.”

More of her clients have been hesitant to apply for citizenship under the current administration due to uncertainty on what may happen to them if the process doesn’t go well, she said.

“Things that in the past were simple or straightforward are no longer that,” Lopez Puccio said. “So, it’s been stressful for everyone.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.