Local Las Vegas

Immigration advocate hosts TPS workshop Thursday

By Jessie Bekker Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2017 - 4:59 pm
 

Hermanidad Mexicana Transnacional, a local immigration advocacy nonprofit group, will host a free workshop on temporary protected status, or TPS, at 5 p.m. Thursday at its offices 2900 E. Stewart Ave.

The program lets undocumented immigrants from 10 countries deemed dangerous live and work legally in the United States.

The workshop follows a White House decision Monday to end protections for Nicaraguans by January 2019, and deferred a decision on Hondurans residing in the United States for an additional six months.Deadlines for Salvadorans and Haitians are approaching.

Call 702-598-0052 for more information on workshop.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

