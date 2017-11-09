Immigration advocate hosts TPS workshop Thursday

Hermanidad Mexicana Transnacional, a local immigration advocacy nonprofit group, will host a free workshop on temporary protected status, or TPS, at 5 p.m. Thursday at its offices 2900 E. Stewart Ave.
The program lets undocumented immigrants from 10 countries deemed dangerous live and work legally in the United States.
The workshop follows a White House decision Monday to end protections for Nicaraguans by January 2019, and deferred a decision on Hondurans residing in the United States for an additional six months.Deadlines for Salvadorans and Haitians are approaching.
Call 702-598-0052 for more information on workshop.
