Impaired driving suspected in 8-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

A person suspected of impaired driving was arrested after an eight-vehicle crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night, police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called at about 7:40 p.m. to Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, north of Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. Three people were hospitalized with noncritical injuries after the crash, he said.

One driver was arrested for suspected impaired driving, Matchko said.

Further information about the crash and the person arrested was not immediately available Saturday night.

Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, Las Vegas