36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Impaired driving suspected in fatal crash on US 95

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2020 - 6:14 am
 
Updated November 29, 2020 - 8:22 am
A motorcyclist died in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl on Sunday, Nov. 29, 202 ...
A motorcyclist died in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A fatal crash that may have been caused by an impaired driver closed U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl early Sunday.

The crash, reported at 2:23 a.m., involved a Suzuki motorcycle and a Toyota Camry.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said Toyota was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a lane divider. The Suzuki motorcycle struck the Toyota.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike. They were pronounced dead at the scene, Smaka said.

The Toyota driver was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

He was taken into custody for suspicion of impaired driving, Smaka said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
2
How to watch NFR 2020 in Texas
How to watch NFR 2020 in Texas
3
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
4
MGM Resorts gains $700M from another deal with landlord
MGM Resorts gains $700M from another deal with landlord
5
LETTER: Nevada governments have money to burn
LETTER: Nevada governments have money to burn
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Southwest Airlines plane taxis at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. ...
Southwest warns over 6.8K employees of possible furloughs
By / RJ

After what SouthWest Airlines called “a lack of meaningful progress in negotiations” with multiple unions, Las Vegas’ busiest carrier issued Thursday issued notices that over 6,800 employees could be furloughed.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls Ea ...
Man fatally shot in central Las Vegas
By / RJ

Officers are investigating on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near an apartment complex, according to Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Miguel Garcia.