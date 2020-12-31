40°F
Impaired driving suspected in Las Vegas crash that left 1 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 4:12 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2020 - 11:07 pm
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that killed one man in southwest Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 3:23 p.m. to South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue, past Blue Diamond Road, after a crash between 2016 Dodge Challenger and a 2016 Hyundai Accent, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Challenger driver, Zaon Collins of Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Accent’s driver, a 52-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to Spring Valley Hospital but died while being transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Investigators believe the driver of the Accent was attempting to make a left turn when the Challenger struck it, police said.

Collins is suspected of speeding and showed signs of being impaired, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of DUI above the legal limit resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The victim’s identity will be released pending notification of kin.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

