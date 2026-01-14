Impairment suspected after crash in central Las Vegas Valley

Impairment is suspected after a crash Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, near South Jones Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)

Impairment is suspected after a crash Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. near South Jones and West Charleston boulevards, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was taken to a hospital, and the condition is unknown.

The public is asked to avoid the area due to road closures.

