Impairment suspected after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Impairment is suspected after a crash Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. near South Jones and West Charleston boulevards, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
One person was taken to a hospital, and the condition is unknown.
The public is asked to avoid the area due to road closures.
