Impairment suspected in fatal Las Vegas Valley crash

Metropolitan Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 11:02 am
 

Impairment is suspected in a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning in the south-central Las Vegas Valley.

A 2003 Lexus ES300 was southbound on Bermuda Road, approaching the intersection with Erie Avenue in the single southbound travel lane at about 12:15 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. A 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was approaching the Lexus from behind at a high rate of speed. The crash occurred when the front of the Mercedes-Benz struck the rear of the Lexus, severely damaging both vehicles, police said.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz suffered moderate injuries. The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Mercedes-Benz driver, identified as Katie Lucier-Fant, 31, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to police.

The death marked the 61st traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024. The crash remains under investigation by the Metro’s Fatal Detail.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

