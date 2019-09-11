70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, Afghanistan vets recall time as Horse Soldiers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2019 - 3:20 am
 

On the morning of 9/11, a member of the group that became known as the Horse Soldiers was training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, responding to a mock terrorist attack. He had just returned from the Middle East.

Another member, in a different Army unit, was getting ready to deploy there on Oct. 1.

That morning, an intelligence officer wrote on the whiteboard, “The World Trade Center’s been hit.” An hour later, he walked back in and wrote , “The second World Trade Center’s been hit.”

“We thought it was part of the exercise,” Master Sgt. Scott Neil, of Tampa, Florida, told MGM Resorts International’s Veterans Employee Network Group on Tuesday evening at Vdara.

But, there it was, on CNN, in the mess hall.

Neil, with retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Pennington, served as a Green Beret. Neil spent 25 years in the Army. Pennington, who lives in Atlanta, served 30 years.

The two were part of the first group of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers sent to Afghanistan less than a month after 9/11, where they secretly entered the country on horseback to go to war against the Taliban.

Honored at ground zero

A monument at ground zero in New York called “De Oppresso Liber” honors the group, which inspired the 2018 film “12 Strong.” Tuesday, they told their stories not only to veteran MGM employees but to a room of airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force bases and the UNLV Rebel Vets.

It was a chat called “Whiskey and War Stories.” Afterward, they indulged in some whiskey from the distillery the two run with four other Green Berets.

MGM Vice President and Chief of Staff John Flynn, who also served in the Air Force and is a colonel in the Nevada Air National Guard, said the night was about sharing stories and camaraderie on the eve of 9/11.

“Not forgetting that we still have many service members on the ground in Afghanistan today,” he said. “It’s important for our veteran community to hear some of these great success stories and take those lessons learned and apply it to their daily lives.”

Pennington had spent about four years in the 1990s training at Nellis with other military branches.

That training proved worthwhile in Afghanistan, he said. Before they departed for a four-month deployment there, they had to quickly pack some essentials: toilet paper, ammunition, water, half a day’s worth of food, battery power for communications and a sleeping bag to share with three people.

Pennington said his medic survived that mission but was killed in Iraq.

Voodoo time

“Imagine having the most secret mission, with the most dangerous terrain, with the most dangerous enemy, and you don’t even know if you’re going to survive,” Neil said.

“It was basically, ‘Go do that voodoo that you do so well,’” Pennington added.

They weren’t sure if the helicopters would make it over the Hindu Kush mountain range. They weren’t sure who the enemy was.

“Who would volunteer for that mission? I think everybody, especially if you’re a veteran in here,” Neil said.

Pennington’s mission involved unconventional training and putting Afghan fighters into battle. Neil’s mission was to go behind the lines and kill or capture the Taliban generals. None of the teams knew what the others were doing, in case they were captured.

“For us, this was the pinnacle of the Green Beret,” Pennington said. “We are the only service in all of the military that actually trains in unconventional warfare.”

Had to learn to ride

Pennington had to learn to ride horses.

“My experience was the horse out in front of the Walmart that I would drop a couple quarters in,” he said.

In and near Afghanistan, his horse would buckle under the weight of the kit, his 235 pounds and the tied-down weapon.

But they were lucky to have the horses, Pennington said. With them, they could take the high ground and could call in air support. They rode from six to 24 hours a day, coordinating attacks, and went on trails about 5,000 feet high.

The Taliban had taken over the Afghan government and oppressed the nation’s people. The only way civilians were able to escape was to hide in the mountains and ride in and around on horses.

Together, the Horse Soldiers joined Afghan riders who had assembled to fight the Taliban. Young sergeants were paired up with 750 Afghan fighters, who advised them.

“That is what brought us to victory, in my opinion,” Pennington said.

Pennington and Neil went on to form the Ohio-based American Freedom Distillery in 2015, creating a whiskey called Horse Soldier.

They will never forget 9/11, which started the story behind the Horse Soldier.

“It’s a day of remembrance. For this generation, it’s our Pearl Harbor,” Neil said. “It’s really defined us. … What I love about what we’re doing now is, we’re talking about how we’ve risen since 9/11.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Dry conditions and winds gusting up to 40 mph bring a red flag warning
Dry conditions and winds gusting up to 40 mph bring a red flag warning for much of Monday by the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Southern Nevada is in a West Nile virus hot zone - VIDEO
Southern Nevada, along with Central Arizona and Southern California, make up a “hot zone” that is reporting the highest number of mosquito-borne West Nile virus cases in the country. The Southern Nevada Health District recently reported 28 cases of West Nile virus in Clark County. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Some of the best dog parks in Las Vegas - VIDEO
When taking them on walks just isn’t enough, there are plenty of dog parks sprinkled throughout the Las Vegas Valley where dogs can play and owners can get to know the other pet parents in their area. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gail Hudson surprised with Teacher of the Year honor
Gail Hudson is surprised with recognition as Nevada's Teacher of the Year in the courtyard of Hummel Elementary on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silver State Heath CEO Ryan Linden - VIDEO
Ryan Linden, Silver State Health’s CEO and executive director, talks about the focus of the organization, which is to provide affordable mental health and medical care for low-income and underserved Southern Nevadans. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Person struck and killed by a train near downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Police investigate after a person was struck and killed by a train near downtown Las Vegas near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street on Wednesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Paul Browning Released from Ely State Prison - VIDEO
Paul Browning greets his mother, Betty Browning, after being released from Ely State Prison. Browning served 33 years on Nevada’s death row. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mother upset over her child's cornea donation being sent overseas - Video
Lindsey LiCari, the mother of Ayden and founder of Ayden's Army of Angels, is upset that her child's corneas were sent overseas and was told that she would be able to see her son's eyes again. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Tires
“Seven Magic Tires,” created by Las Vegas artists Justin Favela and Ramiro Gomez, substitutes piles of tires for hefty boulders to recreate the scale model. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Warehouse fire in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Fire Department PIO Nino Galloway gives an update on the fire at a warehouse on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman's memoir reflects on her fresh start in Las Vegas
Etta Baykara, 91, who plays accordion in a polka band, wrote a memoir that includes growing up on a farm to her move to California and then Las Vegas where she claims she is the happiest. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas pinball wizard Spittin' Jerry Kaczmarek
Jerry Kaczmarek, also known as “Spittin’" Jerry, talks about his days as a pinball hustler in Vegas in the 60’s and 70’s. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Behind the scenes at Broadacres Marketplace
Evelyn Sanchez, Broadacres Marketplace marketing and event director, talks about the offerings at the dynamic swap meet in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teen talks about alleged sexual assault at Las Vegas grocery store
A 17-year old says she was groped and then sexually assaulted by a loss-prevention specialist at an Albertsons store in east Las Vegas. The subject's voice has been distorted to protect her identity. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson officials tried to lure Arizona Diamondbacks from Phoenix
Henderson officials tried to lure Arizona Diamondbacks from Phoenix with four potential stadium sites in mind, including one behind the future home of the future Raiders headquarters. Discussions between the team and the city stalled out, but Henderson still wants to attract professional sports to the area.(Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grasshoppers swarm Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is swarmed by pallid-winged grashoppers on July 25, 2019. The grasshoppers have infested the Las Vegas valley after an unseasonably wet winter and spring, experts say.(@365inVegas/Twitter)
Aviators splash pad lets fans stay cool
Las Vegas Ballpark’s splash pad area is the perfect place to keep cool while enjoying the game. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas
The grasshoppers came out at night in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday. Lights at a local gas station attracted hundreds of the insects. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD superintendent says dean positions will not be eliminated
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara discusses budget adjustments for the district after listening sessions with principals, teachers and support professionals. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson rain
Rain falls in Henderson on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Monsoon season begins in the Las Vegas Valley
Rain dropped in Henderson on Wednesday morning as monsoon season begins in the Las Vegas area. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Fire Department on checking back seats in the heat - Video
The Henderson Fire Department talks about double-checking car seats in the Las Vegas heat to remember children who may be in the car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Take the Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon
The Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon outside of Las Vegas starts at the visitors center for a three-hour, 17-mile ride. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Meriwether talks about his son, who was killed by a drunk driver
Retired Metro sergeant Steve Meriwether talks about his son, Garrett Meriwether, who was killed by a drunk driver. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Earthquake might have caused Pahrump man's death
Officials in Pahrump believe that the recent Fourth of July earthquake caused the death of resident Troy Ray as he was working on his car. If true, it will be the first earthquake-related death in the state in recorded history, according to research geologist Craig dePolo. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Earthquake-related death reported in Pahrump
The Nye County Sheriff's Office investigated a man's death reported on July 9 that may have been related to a Southern California earthquake that occurred on July 4 and was felt in Southern Nevada. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas on July 6, 2019. (Angus Kelly)
10th Anniversary of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the coming week. Director Marwan Sabbagh talks about what the center offers, what they've achieved and what is next in the work of degenerative brain disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol pulls over hearse in HOV lane
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the driver of a hearse, which was carrying a body, in an HOV lane in Las Vegas, July 1, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Summer In Las Vegas
Summer In Las Vegas (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train derails in Northern Nevada - VIDEO
A train carrying ammunition derailed near Wells in Northern Nevada on Wed., June 19, 2019, closing part of Interstate 80, authorities said. (Michael Lyday/Twitter)
Fire damages an office complex in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
A fire causes heavy damage to an office complex at 3900 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas on June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
People walk by the Walgreens on the Las Vegas Strip on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Bla ...
Walgreens puts Las Vegas Strip property on market for $40M
By / RJ

The Illinois-based pharmacy giant has put its property near Showcase Mall on the market for $40 million, a listing shows, just three months after it bought the building from the prior landlord for $30 million.