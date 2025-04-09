In search of retro toys? These Las Vegas Valley stores have you covered

Here are toy stores in the Las Vegas Valley that also have retro offerings for those who may want to relive a part of their childhood.

Hot Wheels on display at Brad's Toys & Collectibles Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toys on display at Brad's Toys & Collectibles Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toys on display at Brad's Toys & Collectibles Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A wrestling figurine is seen at Brad's Toys & Collectibles Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An old “Indiana Jones” toy is seen at Brad's Toys & Collectibles Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Explore this Las Vegas store to see a rare bendable Jesse “The Body” Ventura wrestling figurine, an Indiana Jones truck and “Star Wars” Droids — all items that date back to the 1980s, and still in their packaging.

While Brad’s Toys & Collectibles also sells new toys, it got its start as a secondhand business, satisfying a community of collectors who explore the vintage market in search of rare and cherished items.

The collector’s market for vintage toys has seen a revival in recent years, say local toy sellers.

Here are some of the stores to visit if you want to relive a part of your childhood.

Brad’s Toys & Collectibles

Dozens of Pokemon fans had already formed a line outside a Brad’s locale by the time it opened its doors during a recent release of limited-edition collectors’ cards.

The enthusiasm for the anime series is “as hot as I’ve seen in a while,” business partner Marcus Acuna told the Review-Journal.

A decade ago, when the franchise toy store began opening Las Vegas Valley locations, it was Marvel Comics that drew the hullabaloo, Acuna said.

As the trends change, the business adapts, he said.

The store sells everything from Funko and YouTooz figurines to trading cards, plush toys, action figures and Disney-branded merchandise, he said.

The company was founded by Brad Howard, a video game and movie enthusiast who also has stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas.

Acuna, of Las Vegas, said the stores initially sold secondhand items exclusively.

Now, there’s something for everyone, he said. “Fun for all ages,” Acuna said.

Items range in price but the toys that are below $25 are the most popular, Acuna said. And while Brad’s also has an online shop, most buyers prefer to visit the brick and mortar store so they can “take a look” at what they’re getting.

“Las Vegas is a great city to have a business like this,” said Acuna, adding that the Brad’s clientele is a mix of regulars and influxes of tourists here on vacation.

Brad’s Toys and Collectibles’ locations in the Las Vegas Valley include the flagship store at 525 E. Windmill Lane; as well as stores at the Meadows Mall at 4300 Meadows Lane; the Galleria Mall at 1300 W. Sunset Rd.; the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets at 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South; and the Fashion Show Mall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Rogue Toys

Krystal Lopez opened the first of three Rogue Toys locations in Las Vegas in 2012, according to its website.

The company operates three other stores in Oregon, Utah and North Carolina.

The downtown Las Vegas locale, the flagship store, has been featured on the “Pawn Stars” TV show.

Offerings include new and collectible toys that date back to the 1970s, according to the company.

They carry three-dozen brands, including “Star Wars,” Matchbox, Harry Potter and “all kinds of Batman,” according to the store’s website.

And they also sell retro video game consoles that go back as far as the original Nintendo.

The online store is available at roguetoys.com.

Rogue Toys’ store locations include the downtown store at 630 Las Vegas Blvd. South, as well locations at 2115 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 5300 S. Eastern Ave.

Toy Shack

Storeowner Johnny Jimenez is regularly featured on “Pawn Stars” for appraisals of vintage toys.

His brick and mortar store at the Neonopolis plaza — adjacent to the Fremont Street Experience — has been opened for about 13 years.

And it carries items for everyone, said longtime employee Ashlee Herrera. “Whether you’re eight or eighty,” Herrera said.

“You can come here with $5 an still leave with something,” Herrera said.

Retro offerings include first-generation Transformers, ThunderCats, Masters of the Universe and Flintstones.

The Hot Wheels items date back to the 1960s, meaning a shopper can buy diecasts for $1 or other collectors’ mini cars that run for hundreds of dollars, Herrera said.

Visiting the store guarantees you will be talking to an expert since staffers are enthusiasts with niche collections of their own, said Herrera, noting that she collects Hot Wheels.

Herrera noted that the market for vintage toys has exploded in recent years and it’s not rare to see older parents showing up with their children to show them toys they used to play with.

“It’s great to see,” Herrera said.

Or curious shoppers can show up just to witness the so-called “world’s largest toy,” which is a G.I. Joe aircraft carrier that measures more than 7 feet, Herrera said.

Toy Shack is located at 450 Fremont St.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.