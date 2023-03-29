68°F
Local Las Vegas

Indian Springs man killed in crash on US 95

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 6:11 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed last week in a single vehicle rollover crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

At around 10:25 a.m. on March 21 a Toyota Highlander was heading south on U.S. Highway 95, near Kyle Canyon Road. The driver drove outside of the marked lane into the dirt center median and lost control. The SUV struck a concrete culvert, causing it overturn, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office the driver was 62-year-old Indian Springs resident Gary Oliver.

Oliver was one of four people killed on Southern Nevada roads in four different crashes on March 21.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

