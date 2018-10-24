Local Las Vegas

Indoor garden could be key to feeding needy in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2018 - 4:02 pm
 

Behind a small glass enclosure tucked inside Three Square food bank’s cavernous Las Vegas warehouse, Matt Hirsch sees the future of desert agriculture.

Three-thousand heads of butter lettuce, rooted in vertical panels and facing upward at a 45-degree angle, are growing toward thin rows of bright LEDs.

Cultivating these plants would be challenging outdoors because of Las Vegas’s arid climate. But germination to harvest takes only six weeks inside the enclosure thanks to the artificial light, irrigation system and a well-controlled atmosphere, says Hirsch, Three Square’s director of volunteer engagement and agency services.

Hirsch estimates the 288-square-foot system will produce some 40,000 edible plants a year.

“You’re able to utilize this technology to grow quite a lot of fresh produce in a small amount of space in a short amount of time,” he said. “What you’re going to get is a good size head of fresh, farm-to-table, pesticide-free and really delicious lettuce that you would find in a high-end restaurant.”

Three Square plans to use the new Bennett Family Indoor Garden to both feed and educate food-insecure people in the Las Vegas Valley.

Create a Change Now, a nonprofit which works to fight childhood obesity, will likely partner with Three Square to bring the produce into local schools, president Scott Miller said. Once there, chefs will teach recipes incorporating the greens to students’ families before sending them home with produce.

“It really gets kids away from the fear of eating vegetables,” Miller said. “It shows them they can eat it and enjoy it.”

A similar operation will happen with seniors, Hirsch said.

“What’s most important to us is we use this product to engage low-income children, families and seniors in nutrition education and as a way to promote the consumption of this kind of food,” he said.

The garden is named in honor of Diana Bennet, a Three Square board member and philanthropist who started the food bank’s first outdoor garden. Hirsch said first harvest should be in early November, and he hopes to soon expand the garden past lettuce.

About 20 types of greens, including arugula, spinach and kale can be grown, Hirsch said. Almost any type of herb can flourish as well.

Not to be missed is the garden’s minuscule water consumption, which Hirsch says is less than 5 percent than that of traditional agriculture.

“It’s extremely environmental friendly,” he said. “You’ll see a lot more farms like this going up in Las Vegas.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like