Indoor Las Vegas park shelters dogs, owners from sun

Adventure Dog Park employee Cody Wenzel-Wolsten plays with dogs inside a new indoor dog park in Las Vegas on March 21. Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RoRichards24

Adventure Dog Park, located at 2435 E. Warm Springs Rd., is a new indoor dog park in Las Vegas. Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal @RoRichards24

A dog enjoys some play time at Adventure Dog Park, 2435 E. Warm Springs Rd., a new indoor dog park in Las Vegas. Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal @RoRichards24

Adventure Dog Park owner Jason McCollum. Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal @RoRichards24

Dog owners, rejoice! A new indoor dog park in Las Vegas offers shelter from the heat.

Adventure Dog Park, 2435 E. Warm Springs Road, opened March 1 across the street from the outdoor Sunset Dog Park.

Owner Jason McCollum said, “All the guests come in and actually sit in a nice, comfortable area and bring in their dogs just like they would an outdoor park.”

McCollum also owns a line of pet-care businesses under the parent company Adventure Pet Resort, 8370 S. Rainbow Blvd.

While working at his other locations, he noticed that customers often wanted to come inside and play with their dogs.

The park features two indoor areas, for large and small dogs. Both areas are covered in artificial turf, and the smaller play area includes a climbing obstacle.

The Animal Foundation warned pet owners this year about a highly contagious strain of dog flu expected to hit Las Vegas.

Adventure Dog Park customer Penny Tinoco said health concerns have kept her from visiting outdoor dog parks with her two 8-year-old dachschund Corgi mixes.

“They have not been to the dog park in almost a year because of the flu issue, and I was really afraid that they would catch it,” she said.

Canines at Adventure Dog Park are required to be vaccinated.

Because outdoor parks are big, Tinoco said, it can be hard to keep track of her dogs. Her dog Frodo has been attacked twice at an outdoor park, she said.

“Here, it’s a little more controlled,” she said of Adventure Dog Park. “You know that the person is actually here with their dog, paying attention.”

