Influencer died in Las Vegas from mix of fentanyl and alcohol, coroner says

A screen grab of a Nov. 1, 2025, Instagram post from travel influencer Anunay Sood shows him in front of a sports car at the Wynn Las Vegas. Sood died in Las Vegas on Nov. 4 from a combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity, according to the Clark County coroner's office. (Screen grab via @anunaysood/Instagram)

A popular travel social media influencer who was reported dead in Las Vegas in November died from a mix of fentanyl and alcohol, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anunay Sood, of India, died from combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity, and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. He was 32.

Based in Dubai, Sood’s Instragram account (@anunaysoodhad) more than 1.5 million followers and his YouTube account (@AnunaySood) had more than 395,000 subscribers.

A Metropolitan Police Department report stated officers found Sood — listed in Metro’s report as Anunay Kuthiala — unresponsive in his room at the Wynn Las Vegas on Nov. 4. Police noted in the report that narcotics were found in the room and his death could have been a possible overdose.

Police wrote in the report that Sood, his fiancee and another woman were on the casino floor at about 4 a.m. when they met a man who sold them what the group believed was cocaine. The group went back to their room, took the drugs and fell asleep, police said.

At about 5 a.m., the women woke up and tried to wake Sood, according to Metro. One of the women checked Sood for a pulse and was unable to find one, police said.

Metro said in its report that the Clark County Fire Department was called to assist and administered CPR. Fire officials also gave Sood five doses of naloxone, an emergency treatment that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, but declared him dead at 7:23 a.m., according to the report.

Sood’s final posts to Instagram featured him at the Wynn and posing with several exotic cars. The most recent post from his Instagram account, dated Nov. 5, is a statement from Sood’s friends and family.

“We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time,” said the post, which was attributed to the “family and friends of Anunay Sood.”

