Influenza kills 86 people in Clark County in early January

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Influenza killed 86 people in Clark County during the first two weeks of the year.

Reports from the Southern Nevada Health District show 49 people died the week of Jan. 7-13 and 37 died from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.

There are no reports for the last two weeks of the month because of a time lag in the reporting process.

In addition, more than 1,300 people were hospitalized for the flu during the first two weeks.

By age group, 71 deaths were those 65 years of age or older, seven were aged 50-64 and 8 were 24 to 49 years of age.

Type A strain was by far the most prevalent strain circulating in Southern Nevada, according to the health district.

