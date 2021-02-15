61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Injured hiker rescued from Red Rock Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2021 - 10:46 am
 
Updated February 15, 2021 - 5:47 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue lowers a climber to an extraction po ...
Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue lowers a climber to an extraction point after he fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A climber is lifted to safety by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue aft ...
A climber is lifted to safety by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue after he fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to the scene where a climber fell and seriously injured hi ...
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to the scene where a climber fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue lowers a climber to an extraction po ...
Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue lowers a climber to an extraction point after he fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue lowers a climber to an extraction po ...
Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue lowers a climber to an extraction point after he fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue lowers a climber to an extraction po ...
Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue lowers a climber to an extraction point after he fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A Metro helicopter prepares to extract a climber that fell and seriously injured his leg at Pin ...
A Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue helicopter prepares to extract a climber that fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue helicopter prepares to extract a c ...
A Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue helicopter prepares to extract a climber that fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A 55-year-old man with a leg injury was rescued by helicopter early Monday in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, police said.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews were initially notified of the required rescue just before 9:30 a.m. A group of four hikers was about 1 mile into the Pine Creek Canyon trail, and one man was down with a “serious leg fracture,” according to a tweet from the agency.

When fire crews realized they could not safely climb to the injured hiker, Las Vegas fire spokesman Tim Szymanski said the Metropolitan Police Department’s search and rescue team took over, using a helicopter.

Metro Lt. Brian Boxler said the injured man was brought down to safety and taken to a hospital at about 3:30 p.m.

The department purchased the helicopter used in Monday’s rescue for $9.6 million in 2017 to help with search and rescue missions. Its tail number, N145DV, honors Officer David VanBuskirk, who fell to his death while trying to rescue a hiker in the Mary Jane Falls area of Mount Charleston in 2013.

VanBuskirk was hoisted down to retrieve the hiker in what police said at the time was a rescue he had performed dozens of times. But he fell from the hoist and died on impact.

“His last action was to secure the hiker to the helicopter’s hoist cable, saving the man’s life,” according to Las Vegas police.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip
$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip
2
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
3
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
4
Kyle Busch’s Daytona dream ends in violent last-lap crash
Kyle Busch’s Daytona dream ends in violent last-lap crash
5
Zaon Collins’ path to UNLV took sudden and tragic turn
Zaon Collins’ path to UNLV took sudden and tragic turn
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST