Injured hiker rescued from Red Rock Canyon

A man with a leg injury was rescued by helicopter in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday morning, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue lowers a climber to an extraction point after he fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to the scene where a climber fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue helicopter prepares to extract a climber that fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A 55-year-old man with a leg injury was rescued by helicopter early Monday in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, police said.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews were initially notified of the required rescue just before 9:30 a.m. A group of four hikers was about 1 mile into the Pine Creek Canyon trail, and one man was down with a “serious leg fracture,” according to a tweet from the agency.

When fire crews realized they could not safely climb to the injured hiker, Las Vegas fire spokesman Tim Szymanski said the Metropolitan Police Department’s search and rescue team took over, using a helicopter.

Metro Lt. Brian Boxler said the injured man was brought down to safety and taken to a hospital at about 3:30 p.m.

The department purchased the helicopter used in Monday’s rescue for $9.6 million in 2017 to help with search and rescue missions. Its tail number, N145DV, honors Officer David VanBuskirk, who fell to his death while trying to rescue a hiker in the Mary Jane Falls area of Mount Charleston in 2013.

VanBuskirk was hoisted down to retrieve the hiker in what police said at the time was a rescue he had performed dozens of times. But he fell from the hoist and died on impact.

“His last action was to secure the hiker to the helicopter’s hoist cable, saving the man’s life,” according to Las Vegas police.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.