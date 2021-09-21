Injured mountain biker rescued after fall on northwest valley trail

Authorities rescued an injured mountain bike rider from a trail in the far northwestern Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said at 11:27 a.m., police received a report of an injured cyclist on the Middle Earth Trail. OcampoGomez said police gathered in the general vicinity of Alexander Road and Cliff Shadows Parkway to carry out a rescue.

“It seems like somebody fell off their bike, was apparently injured and was having a hard time getting out,” OcampoGomez said.

At 12:30 p.m., a police helicopter pilot spotted the bike rider. The individual was being escorted out of the area by paramedics. The extent of their injuries were not known but the individual was observed upright and walking in the company of paramedics.

