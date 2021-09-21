87°F
Injured mountain biker rescued after fall on northwest valley trail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2021 - 1:02 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Authorities rescued an injured mountain bike rider from a trail in the far northwestern Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said at 11:27 a.m., police received a report of an injured cyclist on the Middle Earth Trail. OcampoGomez said police gathered in the general vicinity of Alexander Road and Cliff Shadows Parkway to carry out a rescue.

“It seems like somebody fell off their bike, was apparently injured and was having a hard time getting out,” OcampoGomez said.

At 12:30 p.m., a police helicopter pilot spotted the bike rider. The individual was being escorted out of the area by paramedics. The extent of their injuries were not known but the individual was observed upright and walking in the company of paramedics.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

