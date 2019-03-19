Injured worker rescued from Las Vegas Strip construction site

An aerial photo of the Chinese-themed Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Clark County Fire Department rescued an injured worker at the Resorts World construction site Monday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department’s technical rescue team responded to 3000 Las Vegas Blvd., the construction site for Resorts World, to aid an injured worker, the fire department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, personnel ascended to the 59th floor to access the patient. Firefighters stabilized and placed the worker on a stretcher. Once the patient was secured, he and a firefighter were lowered to the ground by a crane on site, the release said.

The patient was taken to University Medical Center in stable condition, it said.