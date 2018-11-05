Injuries reported in central Las Vegas rollover crash

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash early Monday morning in the central valley.

An overturned SUV blocks one lane of Tropicana Avenue near the northbound Interstate-15 offramp on Monday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. on the northbound Interstate-15 offramp at Tropicana Avenue, according to Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

Troopers at the scene blocked one right lane of the offramp and one right lane of Tropicana, where a white SUV sat on its side. Injuries were reported in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

