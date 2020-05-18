Injuries reported in rollover accident in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were investigating a two-vehicle crash Monday morning that caused one vehicle to flip in the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Mojave Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a two-vehicle crash Monday morning that caused one vehicle to flip on a northeast Las Vegas roadway.

Officer Larry Hadfield said at 11:08 a.m. police were called to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Mojave Road. Two vehicles collided in the intersection, causing one to roll over, Hadfield said. Police were on scene diverting traffic around the intersection.

Injuries were reported in the crash, Hadfield said, but he had no further details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.