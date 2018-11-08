Injuries unknown after northeast Las Vegas mobile home fire

Clark County Firefighters responded early Thursday morning to reports of a fire at a northeast valley mobile home park.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at a home in the Carefree mobile home park, 3325 S. Nellis Blvd., near Cheyenne Avenue.

About 3:30 a.m. light smoke still drifted through the air as firefighters packed away hoses and removed protective gear.

As of 4 a.m. it was unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

3325 S. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas