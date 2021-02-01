Injury accident closes stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard South
The critical injury crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan occurred at the far south entrance of the Las Vegas Premium Outlets shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.
A segment of Las Vegas Boulevard South was closed Monday morning following a critical injury crash.
A sedan with extensive front end damage and a motorcycle were observed at the scene near Warm Springs Road. The motorcycle was in a parking lot adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard partially underneath a box truck.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. at the far south entrance of the Las Vegas Premium Outlets.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
