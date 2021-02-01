48°F
Injury accident closes stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard South

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2021 - 8:14 am
 
A crash closed a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las ...
A crash closed a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard South near Warm Springs Road on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A segment of Las Vegas Boulevard South was closed Monday morning following a critical injury crash.

A sedan with extensive front end damage and a motorcycle were observed at the scene near Warm Springs Road. The motorcycle was in a parking lot adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard partially underneath a box truck.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. at the far south entrance of the Las Vegas Premium Outlets.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

