Injury crash cleared on southbound I-15 near Craig Road

An injury crash on southbound Interstate 15 in the northern part of the Las Vegas Valley has been cleared.

Traffic backs up on southbound Interstate 15 near Craig Road on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 (FAST camera)

The crash occurred about 5:25 a.m. on I-15 near Craig Road.

Traffic cameras show traffic is moving normally.

No details are available on the crash from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

