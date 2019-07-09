Injury crash closes Washington near Decatur in central Las Vegas

At least one person was critically injured and a quarter-mile of Washington Avenue was closed after a multivehicle crash Tuesday morning, officials said.

A mother and four children were injured in a crash on West Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man driving by the crash on West Washington Avenue, east of Decatur Boulevard, stopped to help pull out children in the car, stepping in about 3 feet of wet concrete at the road construction site, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-journal)

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported about 10:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of West Washington Avenue, but Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said at least one person was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The scene at Washington/Hogan near Las Vegas Golf Club where witnesses say a car w/ 4 kids inside lost control near a construction site. Per golf club general manager, holes near the scene are shut down. One golfer leaped over this fence to help. No word on conditions. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/pFrM9ghQx1 — Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) July 9, 2019

Meltzer said at least one juvenile was involved, and there may be more than five people injured.

“I’m hearing there may be a juvenile and possibly a baby in one of the vehicles,” Meltzer said.

Witnesses at the scene, which is located near the Las Vegas Golf Club, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they saw a car with four children inside lose control near a construction site.

The club’s general manager, Rocky Cleland, said a golfer jumped over a chain-link fence along the edge of the course to help after the crash.

At the scene, a crushed dark-gray sedan could be seen next to a construction vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

This driver also stopped to help, unknowingly stepping in about 3ft of wet concrete to pull the children out of the car. He said they seemed alert. A neighbor (who also helped) just offered him a garden hose to wash off. Driver was on the way to play a round of golf w/ friends. pic.twitter.com/Vo4BCIGf3f — Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) July 9, 2019

Both sides of Washington Avenue are closed from Decatur Boulevard to Hogan Drive while the Metropolitan Police Department investigates. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter. Review-Journal reporters Rio Lacanlale and Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.