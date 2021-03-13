Intersection closed after 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Fatal Detail unit has been summoned.

Police investigate a crash Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Fatal Detail unit has been summoned after a crash Saturday morning involving two vehicles and a pedestrian in central Las Vegas.

Traffic is closed in all directions at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washington Avenue after the crash that occurred just before 6:25 a.m., according to Lt. Jesse Roybal.

The injuries were described as critical, Roybal said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

