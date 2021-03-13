48°F
Intersection closed after 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2021 - 8:36 am
 
Police investigate a crash Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washingt ...
Police investigate a crash Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Fatal Detail unit has been summoned after a crash Saturday morning involving two vehicles and a pedestrian in central Las Vegas.

Traffic is closed in all directions at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washington Avenue after the crash that occurred just before 6:25 a.m., according to Lt. Jesse Roybal.

The injuries were described as critical, Roybal said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

