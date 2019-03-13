Investigator with Nevada medical board settles lawsuit for $45K

A Las Vegas investigator with the state Board of Medical Examiners received a $45,000 settlement from the board after alleging that her boss sexually harassed her and that co-workers retaliated against her.

U.S. District Court documents dated March 2018 show that investigator Lara Ward was to resign her post with the board last June. The case was dismissed on June 12 , according to court records.

The complaint named Don Andreas, the board’s deputy chief of investigations in its Las Vegas office, and some of Ward’s colleagues. Edward Cousineau, the medical board’s executive director, also was named in the complaint.

Ward claimed in the lawsuit that Andreas had sexually harassed her in 2016 and that co-workers retaliated against her after she complained to her superiors.

Attorneys for Ward, the state medical board and its employees declined to comment on behalf of their clients.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.