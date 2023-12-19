Is your parking ticket real? Las Vegas warns of fake citations popping up

The city of Las Vegas warned about the fake parking tickets in an X post and offered ways to tell if your citation is the real thing.

In this Nov. 22, 2016, file photo, Parking Enforcement Officer Logan Williams places a parking ticket on the windshield of a car while working in downtown Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you got a parking ticket recently in Las Vegas, you might want to double check if it’s real.

The city of Las Vegas warned in an X post on Tuesday that the city has received reports of fake parking tickets popping up.

The post shared some ways you can identify if your parking ticket is fake, including:

— The ticket has handwritten notes.

— The ticket states it accepts payments from Cash App.

— The ticket does not include the necessary citation number, date and officer’s name present.

If you want to verify if your parking ticket is real, you can call the city’s parking team at 702-229-4700.

You can also look up your parking ticket number or pay a parking ticket at lasvegas.aimsparking.com.