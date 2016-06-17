Isaac Barron tapped as North Las Vegas mayor pro-tem

Isaac Barron was selected by his City Council colleagues to serve the next year as mayor pro-tem, making him the first Latino to hold the position in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas City Councilman Isaac Barron is shown before a council meeting at City Hall Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barron was elected in 2013, becoming the first Latino to serve on the North Las Vegas City Council beginning on July 1. He represents Ward 1, which has a 78-percent Latino population in an area taking in downtown and the city’s east side.

The role of mayor pro tem is largely ceremonial, allowing Barron to step in when Mayor John Lee is not available or out of town. He replaces Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, who served the role over the past year.