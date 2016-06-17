Local Las Vegas

Isaac Barron tapped as North Las Vegas mayor pro-tem

By ART MARROQUIN LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
June 16, 2016 - 6:05 pm
 

Isaac Barron was selected by his City Council colleagues to serve the next year as mayor pro-tem, making him the first Latino to hold the position in North Las Vegas.

Barron was elected in 2013, becoming the first Latino to serve on the North Las Vegas City Council beginning on July 1. He represents Ward 1, which has a 78-percent Latino population in an area taking in downtown and the city’s east side.

The role of mayor pro tem is largely ceremonial, allowing Barron to step in when Mayor John Lee is not available or out of town. He replaces Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, who served the role over the past year.

