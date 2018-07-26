It’s hot enough in Las Vegas to melt ‘World’s Largest Gummy Bear’ — TIMELAPSE

A heat wave kicked off in the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning with a 112-degree high.

It's Hot Enough In Las Vegas To Melt A 5-pound Gummy Bear (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By Wednesday, temperatures hit a high of 114 degrees.

While the National Weather Service encourages people to remain indoors and limit exposure to direct sunlight, we procured a 5-pound gummy bear to see how it would fare in extreme heat.

Over the course of 2 hours, the gummy transformed from a 10-inch tall lime-flavored bear into a sweet, sticky puddle of warm sugar.

The heat warning has been extended through Friday, according to the weather service.

