‘It’s not easy but we do our best’: Oct. 1 shooting remembered

The annual ceremony recognizes those slain at the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

As the sun rose over Las Vegas on Sunday, they gathered to remember the loved ones they lost six years ago.

Jauquettea Kron, 38, came down from Reno to remember her aunt Jennifer Irvine, 42, a family lawyer based in San Diego.

Steve and Julie Gomez spoke about their daughter Angela, who was 20.

Alan McIldoon was down from Canada to remember his son Jordan, 23.

They were among the hundreds of people, including loved ones and friends, law enforcement, first responders, elected officials, and community members who came out to the Clark County Government Center amphitheater to mark the 6th anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival mass shooting.

Fifty-eight people died immediately after the shooting, which was perpetrated by Stephen Paddock from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, which overlooked the festival site. After opening fire on the concert, Paddock shot and killed himself.

Another two people have died of their injuries since the shooting, bringing the official death toll to 60.

The community of survivors and relatives spoke of forging relationships and leaning on each other for support in the years since then as they keep the memories of their slain loved ones alive.

“We do believe that you all agree with us that what happened on this day changed the lives of many people, including ours,” said Steve Gomez about his daughter Angela, whom he described as “our daughter, our baby girl, my angel.

“We became members of a club that we didn’t volunteer for,” Gomez said.

“We don’t want to forget him,” said McIldoon, who lives in Penticton, British Columbia, about his son Jordan. Asked how he and his family are doing six years later, McIldoon said “as best as we can.

“We keep going forward every day,” McIldoon said. “It’s not easy but we do our best.”

Gov. Joe Lombardo also spoke, as did Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson.

“As each year goes by, it doesn’t get easier to grieve the lives we lost,” Lombardo said. “While it doesn’t get any easier, we can take solace in the continual strength and resiliency of the Vegas Strong community.”

“This is always an emotional day for all of us, for the family members who lost loves ones, for the thousands of survivors, for the first responders, and for our entire community,” McMahill told the audience.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.