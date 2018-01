Denise Hooks, outreach and engagement coordinator for Women's March, left, takes a photo of Valley High School students, clockwise from left, Kai Catarata, Alessandra Quintanilla, Fatima Loumrhari and Estefany Merino during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto