‘Jeopardy!’ winner James Holzhauer donates $10K to Las Vegas museum

Las Vegas sports bettor James Holzhauer hasn’t finished his impressive run on “Jeopardy!” just yet, but he’s already giving back to the community with his winnings.

According to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, Holzhauer who has surpassed $1 million in winnings on “Jeopardy!”, made a surprise $10,000 donation to the museum this week.

James and Melissa Holzhauer are members of the museum and frequently visit with their daughter, museum officials said in a press release.

“We enjoy bringing our child to the museum and seeing her face light up when she sees the animal exhibits (oh those chicks last week!),” Melissa Holzhauer said in the release. “I also appreciate that every time we visit, there is something new to do or see. It is not a very big place but it has a lot of charm.”

The Holzhauers directed their donation to support the Live Animal Department and the “Open Door Program” for at-risk students, allowing these students a chance to visit the museum at no cost, museum officials said.

“We think the museum is an amazing resource for the Las Vegas community and we can’t wait to see how our donation helps it move forward,” James Holzhauer said.

