Joe Jackson, father of Michael and Janet, injured in Las Vegas crash

Joe Jackson, patriarch of the famed Jackson entertainment clan, was taken to the hospital after a Friday morning crash in the 4600 block of West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

Joe Jackson, Oct. 7, 2014, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Joe Jackson, patriarch of the famed Jackson entertainment clan, was taken to the hospital after a Friday morning crash in the 4600 block of West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

Jackson was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Sahara when another vehicle traveling eastbound attempted to make a left hand turn across oncoming traffic, near Decatur Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The driver failed to yield right of way and collided with the vehicle Jackson was in, Metro said.

Jackson was transported to University Medical Center due to a complaint of injury. No information was available on his condition.

There were no signs of impairment for the drivers involved and the driver at-fault was cited for failure to yield right of way, police said.

Jackson managed the Jackson 5, the hit-making band featuring five of his sons — Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael — beginning in the early 1960s. He also is the father of entertainer Janet Jackson.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

4600 west Sahara Avenue, las vegas, nv