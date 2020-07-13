109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Local Las Vegas

John Robinson spent decades fighting for justice. He couldn’t beat COVID-19.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2020 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated July 13, 2020 - 3:53 pm

John H. Robinson spent decades fighting for justice on three continents.

After serving as a naval aviator during the Korean War, he went to work for the U.S. Department of State advising law enforcement agencies during extreme political instability in Vietnam and Nicaragua.

He then took his law enforcement career stateside, working in California before moving to Las Vegas in 1975, where he worked first as a federal probation and parole officer before being appointed the state’s U.S. marshal by President George H. W. Bush in 1990.

Robinson knew war. He also battled the mob and lesser criminals for more than 20 years. But it was complications due to a microscopic virus, COVID-19, that ended his life at Las Vegas hospice facility on July 6 — just two days short of his 91st birthday.

“He used to say the ‘H’ in his middle name stood for honor,” said his widow, Susan. “Most people didn’t realize until long into knowing him it was Herman. But honor more than anything epitomizes what he was. He was the most honorable man I ever knew.”

Susan and John celebrated their 50th marriage anniversary in March. She said her late husband lived his life with clear principles: Honesty, dignity and integrity.

“He didn’t get along with everyone, and a lot of times, it was because they didn’t share those ideals,” Susan Robinson said.

‘A life well lived’

The couple raised three daughters, Krista, Brittany and Carey, from John’s previous marriage. Each married men whom John adored, his wife said, as they shared much of his value set. He had three grandchildren and a fourth on the way.

“His timing was impeccable, as he hated birthdays and insisted that he had stopped having them years ago,” Krista Robinson Hadavi said in a Facebook post. “My dad lived a long, wonderful life full of love and adventure. Truly a life well lived.”

Hadavi included a photo of her and Robinson dancing at her wedding.

“My dad loved to tell stories and I can see he is telling one to me here,” she said. “I can also tell by the look on my face that it might not have been entirely appropriate for the situation.”

His eldest daughter, Carey Parra, said her father was a character. He once tried to mail her young son a souvenir from the Las Vegas desert — a scorpion — but the insect was crushed into dust by the time it arrived at her home in California.

“I wasn’t thrilled with that gift,” she said.

Robinson grew up in Oklahoma.

Like so many others living through the Great Depression, his parents loaded up their old Ford and headed for California. They camped along the highway until reaching the Golden State. The family picked fruit in the fertile Central Valley before ultimately settling in Sanger.

“He told that story often. It was like a chapter out of ‘The Grapes of Wrath,’” Susan Robinson remembered.

Robinson attended Sanger High, where he set a record in the hurdles. He joined the U.S. Navy on his 19th birthday, July 8, 1948, and served as a navigator until 1952.

He then attended Fresno State University, where he studied criminology. He befriended another student, Gene Sadoian, whom he later worked with in the federal probation and parole department for Southern Nevada. Through Sadoian, he met a young basketball player who would follow a similar journey from Fresno State to Las Vegas: Jerry Tarkanian.

Susan Robinson met her husband during his first law enforcement job at the California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control, where he worked undercover throughout the 1960s. The two were married in 1970.

Posts in Vietnam, Nicaragua

Robinson eventually moved to the State Department. Susan Robinson was also able to secure a federal job that allowed her to travel with her husband to Vietnam, where he advised local law enforcement.

At least officially.

“I don’t know how much of this I can tell you, but he worked for the Agency for International Development,” she said. “He was a police adviser. That was his cover, at least.”

After the peace agreement in 1973, the couple moved to Nicaragua, which was rebuilding after a horrific earthquake. Robinson served as a consultant on the rebuilding of the nation’s police force.

The couple settled in Las Vegas in 1975.

Susan Robinson said her husband didn’t speak often about his work in federal law enforcement, but he regularly interacted with members of organized crime.

“He enjoyed working with the mob,” she said. “They were gentleman. They had a code of ethics. It was very different from his or society’s, but it made them predictable. They agreed to disagree. There was a sort of mutual respect there.”

Nevertheless, her husband hated the idea of the Mob Museum and never visited it, saying it glorified the horrible crimes committed in this area.

When he retired in 1993, his youngest daughter was only 9. With Susan Robinson still working, her husband took on a role as primary caregiver, chauffeur and cheerleader. He once received an award for never having missed a volleyball game or practice.

Even though his work was demanding, he always found time for his family, Hadavi said of her father. He even coached her soccer team for a time, despite not knowing much about the game.

Hadavi said he raised three girls to be strong, independent women who felt valued, loved and a sense of self-worth.

Hospitalization

Robinson entered the hospital on June 2 with a variety of symptoms, his wife said. He tested negative for COVID-19 and seemed to be improving after being moved to a rehabilitation center.

Then his condition took a turn for the worse, and a second COVID-19 test came up positive.

“People ask me if I’m angry, since it appears he got it in the hospital,” Robinson said. “No. These things happen. We took him to four different hospitals, and everyone was taking precautions. I got my temperature taken and screening questions everywhere we went. They did the best they could.”

Robinson said she and her husband had stopped leaving their home, save for doctors appointments, since the pandemic broke out. She cautioned others to do the same.

“Take precautions, lower your odds, but also don’t take anything for granted,” she said. “I do get a little upset when people say this is no big deal. My husband died because of it.”

Robinson was able to see her husband on Sunday, and her youngest daughter said goodbye just hours before his passing on Monday. He will be cremated, she said, but any memorial will have to wait until after the pandemic.

“He didn’t open his eyes, but I think he knew we were there,” Susan Robinson said of that last visit. “He moved when I said who I was and talked about the girls. He lived a full life. An exciting life… his family loved him, and he loved them.”

The Review-Journal wants to tell the stories of those who have died due to the coronavirus. Help us by submitting names of friends or family, or email us at covidstories@reviewjournal.com.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
2
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
3
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
4
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
5
School district behind controversial funding bill
School district behind controversial funding bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat - VIDEO
In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan - VIDEO
With pressure growing for the Clark County School District to modify its school reopening plan, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that the time has come to move forward on the existing blueprint. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue - Video
Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering systemwide service changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)v
Fireworks light up Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks lighting up the entire valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks in the Moapa sky - Video
Fireworks explode near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, northwest of Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fourth of July fireworks at Plaza in downtown Las Vegas - Video
Fourth of July fireworks at the Plaza casino lit up the night sky in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas teen shares COVID-19 story on social media - Video
Kaydee Asher speaks with the RJ about what it's like having COVID-19, how she may have contracted the virus, and how she's using her platform to tell other young people to be safe. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis moved to spinal cord center.
Paralyzed Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was being transferred to an out-of-state medical facility Wednesday morning for treatment of a severe spinal cord injury. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mahagony fire timelapse
Timelapse of Mt.Charleston Mahogany fire as seen from Skye Canyon. (Andrea Leal)
Summerlin will have virtual 4th of July parade - Video
The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held virtually this year on July 4. Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez will take part. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Effort to fight illegal fireworks resumes for Fourth of July (PSAs) - Video
Law enforcement in Clark County will take part in the interagency "You Light It, We Write It” campaign to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks in the Las Vegas Valley this Fourth of July. (Clark County)
Henderson police officers test positive for COVID-19 - Video
Two officers with the Henderson Police Department received positive test results for coronavirus on June 21, 2020. The officers were assigned to the Training and Development Unit. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tech problems on DMV website cause long lines - Video
Las Vegas residents have been standing in line for hours frustrated because they can't make an appointment on the Department of Motor Vehicles website due to technical issues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
News COVID-19 testing site opening at Texas Station - Video
The Texas Station site is operating in addition to the drive-thru testing site in the UNLV Tropicana parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center. Both sites are operated by Clark County and University Medical Center in partnership with the Nevada National Guard. (Renee Summerour and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Lives Matter protest mural on Juneteenth - Video
Amy Van Rosen with the Good All Day Collective joins volunteers to create a Black Lives Matter protest mural on the Majestic Repertory Theatre building in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada tribal nations keep their people safe from coronavirus - Video
Tribal members at Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz and at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Hungry Valley Reservation take care of their own in the age of coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Victims of the Alpine fire discuss life after 6 months - Video
Residents who were victims in the Alpine Apartment Fire on Dec. 21 recall what happened and some of the struggles they are facing after six months. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family welcomes baby during pandemic in Spain - Video
Henderson native Air Force Maj. Chris Stein, stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and his wife dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, diagnoses for COVID-19 and having an unexpected home birth for their third child. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara to present school reopening plan to CCSD board next week - VIDEO
A much-anticipated plan for reopening doors at the Clark County School District will come before the board next week, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.
Foster mom corrals an armful of kids at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children - Video
Tytaliayah Parker cares her five foster kids and her biological daughter at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Resident of apartment complex where fire occurred said he didn’t hear fire alarm - Video
Travis Mattsson, who has lived at Siegel Suites Las Vegas Boulevard for a year, said he didn’t hear a fire alarm in his unit. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vigil held in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Forced Trajectory Project conducted a vigil downtown on Saturday evening to honor those lost to police violence. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteer drivers deliver restaurant-quality meals to those in need - Video
Graffiti Bao, a restaurant, is partnering with Delivering with Dignity to provide restaurant-quality meals to those in need. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Black Lives Matter, anti-racism rally held in Las Vegas - Video
More than 1,000 people protested peacefully in Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near Doolittle Community Center in the Historic Westside neighborhood of Las Vegas on Friday night, June 5. It was a Black Lives Matter rally and candlelight vigil for George Floyd and other black Americans who have died in confrontations with police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Soul City WiFi Project brings free internet to Historic Westside Las Vegas - Video
Steven Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation speaks at a press conference about the creation of a free WiFi network to help underserved communities, followed by a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Academic Excellence Awards 2020 - Video
The Las Vegas Review Journal's Academic Excellence program is designed to recognized 1st thru 12th grade students in Southern Nevada who exhibit academic achievement, community involvement, and leadership in and out of the classroom.
A motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle and smashed into a house
Las Vegas police said a motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle, which then smashed into a house at 401 South Torrey Pines Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Areas of Red Rock Canyon reopen - Video
The BLM Southern Nevada District reopened access to areas of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on June 1, 2020, including; Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive, Red Rock Overlook, Late Night Trailhead, Red Spring Boardwalk, Calico Basin and Kraft Mountain Trailheads. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Comet NEOWISE streaks across the sky from the Wee Thump Joshua Tree Wilderness on Saturday, Jul ...
Want to see the comet NEOWISE? Here’s how to do it.
By Earyn McGee / RJ

NEOWISE is expected to remain visible to the naked eye until Saturday. It will be visible with binoculars or a telescope until the end of July, experts say.

Read More