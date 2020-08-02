July 2020 set heat records in Las Vegas, across West

The seventh hottest July in Las Vegas ended with a record-breaking warmest low temperature overnight Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Edward Delgado hydrates before the start of a USL soccer game against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lights FC players hydrate before the start of a USL soccer game between the Las Vegas Lights FC and Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

McCarran International Airport recorded a low temperature of 95 degrees overnight Thursday, shattering the record for the all-time highest low temperature in the valley, according to weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

And while Las Vegas ended this July with a high of 112 Friday, Death Valley National Park tied its record high of 125 degrees and Needles, California, smashed its 1978 record of 117 by recording 121 degrees Friday.

🔥☀️ Very hot and dry conditions dominated the month of July in Vegas, resulting in the 7th warmest July on record! #VegasWeather 🥵🌡️ pic.twitter.com/MbKmivMLCA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 1, 2020

The Las Vegas Valley was also on the verge of setting a record for the highest low for the month of August, after the low for Aug. 1 was recorded at McCarran as 92 degrees Saturday morning, the weather service said. The record won’t be official until midnight, but Outler said he doesn’t expect the low to drop below 92 by midnight.

High temperatures are expected to be just below 110 until Thursday when temperatures dip back into the low 100s.

Outler said he sees no chance of monsoons anytime soon.

“We’re usually on the fringe of monsoon season in a normal year but the weather pattern has not been favorable this year,” he said.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service said Phoenix reached a high of 118 degrees, topping the previous record of 115 set in 1934. It also marked the sixth-warmest day on record for the city.

Meteorologists said it was the first time the temperature had reached 118 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport since July 7, 2017.

