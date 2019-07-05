July 4th fireworks show at Red Rock Resort canceled in Las Vegas

The Fourth of July fireworks show at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas was canceled Thursday due to paperwork error by a vendor, according to the hotel and casino in Summerlin.

Red Rock Resort in Summerlin (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The casino in the west Las Vegas Valley canceled the show, scheduled to start at 9 p.m., out of “an abundance of caution and concern for our guests,” according to a written statement. It said the vendor hired to conduct the aerial display did not file the appropriate paperwork with the Clark County Fire Department.

“Even though all of our safety protocols are in place, the safety of our guests and our community must come first,” the casino said.

Further information was not immediately available.

