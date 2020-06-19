Juneteenth rally, march taking place in southeast Las Vegas
The Juneteenth Rally and March for Justice hosted by Black Lives Matter Las Vegas is underway.
A rally and march hosted by Black Lives Matter Las Vegas is underway.
The Juneteenth Rally and March for Justice started at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of 953 E Sahara Ave., according to a Facebook event organized by Black Lives Matter.
The actual march is scheduled to begin closer to 7 p.m., organizers said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.