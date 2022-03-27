Junior League holds annual fundraising gala, hands out honors — PHOTOS

The Junior League of Las Vegas held its 19th annual fundraising gala Saturday at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip.

David Rodriguez, right, and Katie DeGraff dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, right, Chief Executive Officer for Clark County, and Commissioner Chair James B. Gibson pose for a photo during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests celebrate during dinner at the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal speaks during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Elizebeth Tucker, left, and Ashley Wong attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Shaun DeGraff Band performs during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dr. Sebern Coleman, left, Tya Mathis-Coleman, Kanani Espinoza, Rachel Stephensen, Tierra Jones and Mike Herenick attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, Chief Executive Officer for Clark County, speaks during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carol Stueve, left, Jennifer Mallinger-McCormick, Leigh-Anne Mateyka and Stacy Cook attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nick Peterson, left, and Karen Vizzard dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miranda Osiecki, right, and Emily Boyster celebrate after Osiecki bid on and won a husky mix named “Boisenberry” during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, left, Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal and Allie Breckenridge, Chief Operating Officer, accepting the Community Impact Award for Sunrise Medical Center and Hospital and Sunrise Children’s Hospital during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carol Kolberg, left, and daughter Beth attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer Christian Kolberg, middle, congratulates a winning bidder during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hostess Jennifer Lee addresses attendees during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lynn Wetzel, left, Chekesha Palermo and Steph Lowrey-Willson attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Allie Breckenridge, left, Chief Operating Officer, accepts the Community Impact Award on behalf of Sunrise Medical Center and Hospital and Sunrise Children’s Hospital during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests are served dinner during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Megan Bichsel, right, gestures towards Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal (out of frame) during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Shaun DeGraff Band performs during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal celebrates a winning bid during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Zach Conine, right, Nevada State Treasurer, Layke Martin-Connine, Tya Mathis-Coleman and Dr. Sebern Coleman attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jane Celera, left, and Andrew Barrera attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jenny and Brandon Baker attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal, right, walks towards the stage during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Junior League of Las Vegas provides trained volunteers and funding to community projects such as Help of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Three Square and the Discovery Children’s Museum as well as additional efforts including education grants and other impactful community projects and events.

The organization named Judy Beal as recipient of the Lifetime Community Achievement Award, Yolanda King as recipient of the Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award and honored Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital for outstanding contributions to the Las Vegas community.