Junior League holds annual fundraising gala, hands out honors — PHOTOS
The Junior League of Las Vegas held its 19th annual fundraising gala Saturday at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Junior League of Las Vegas hosted its 19th Annual Fundraising Gala Saturday at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Junior League of Las Vegas provides trained volunteers and funding to community projects such as Help of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Three Square and the Discovery Children’s Museum as well as additional efforts including education grants and other impactful community projects and events.
The organization named Judy Beal as recipient of the Lifetime Community Achievement Award, Yolanda King as recipient of the Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award and honored Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital for outstanding contributions to the Las Vegas community.