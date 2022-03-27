67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Junior League holds annual fundraising gala, hands out honors — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2022 - 7:49 am
 
David Rodriguez, right, and Katie DeGraff dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Veg ...
David Rodriguez, right, and Katie DeGraff dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, right, Chief Executive Officer for ...
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, right, Chief Executive Officer for Clark County, and Commissioner Chair James B. Gibson pose for a photo during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests celebrate during dinner at the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The ...
Guests celebrate during dinner at the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal speaks during the 19th annual Junior Lea ...
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal speaks during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Elizebeth Tucker, left, and Ashley Wong attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas &#x20 ...
Elizebeth Tucker, left, and Ashley Wong attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Shaun DeGraff Band performs during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint ...
The Shaun DeGraff Band performs during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Dr. Sebern Coleman, left, Tya Mathis-Coleman, Kanani Espinoza, Rachel Stephensen, Tierra Jones ...
Dr. Sebern Coleman, left, Tya Mathis-Coleman, Kanani Espinoza, Rachel Stephensen, Tierra Jones and Mike Herenick attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, Chief Executive Officer for Clark C ...
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, Chief Executive Officer for Clark County, speaks during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Carol Stueve, left, Jennifer Mallinger-McCormick, Leigh-Anne Mateyka and Stacy Cook attend the ...
Carol Stueve, left, Jennifer Mallinger-McCormick, Leigh-Anne Mateyka and Stacy Cook attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Nick Peterson, left, and Karen Vizzard dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas ...
Nick Peterson, left, and Karen Vizzard dance during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Miranda Osiecki, right, and Emily Boyster celebrate after Osiecki bid on and won a husky mix na ...
Miranda Osiecki, right, and Emily Boyster celebrate after Osiecki bid on and won a husky mix named “Boisenberry” during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal speaks during the 19th annual Junior Lea ...
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal speaks during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Shaun DeGraff Band performs during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint ...
The Shaun DeGraff Band performs during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, left, Lifetime Community Achievemen ...
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, left, Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal and Allie Breckenridge, Chief Operating Officer, accepting the Community Impact Award for Sunrise Medical Center and Hospital and Sunrise Children’s Hospital during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Carol Kolberg, left, and daughter Beth attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas &#x201 ...
Carol Kolberg, left, and daughter Beth attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Auctioneer Christian Kolberg, middle, congratulates a winning bidder during the 19th annual Jun ...
Auctioneer Christian Kolberg, middle, congratulates a winning bidder during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Hostess Jennifer Lee addresses attendees during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas &#x2 ...
Hostess Jennifer Lee addresses attendees during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lynn Wetzel, left, Chekesha Palermo and Steph Lowrey-Willson attend the 19th annual Junior Leag ...
Lynn Wetzel, left, Chekesha Palermo and Steph Lowrey-Willson attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Allie Breckenridge, left, Chief Operating Officer, accepts the Community Impact Award on behalf ...
Allie Breckenridge, left, Chief Operating Officer, accepts the Community Impact Award on behalf of Sunrise Medical Center and Hospital and Sunrise Children’s Hospital during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests are served dinner during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The To ...
Guests are served dinner during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, Chief Executive Officer for Clark C ...
Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award honoree Yolanda King, Chief Executive Officer for Clark County, speaks during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Megan Bichsel, right, gestures towards Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal ( ...
Megan Bichsel, right, gestures towards Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal (out of frame) during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Shaun DeGraff Band performs during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint ...
The Shaun DeGraff Band performs during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal celebrates a winning bid during the 19th ...
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal celebrates a winning bid during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Zach Conine, right, Nevada State Treasurer, Layke Martin-Connine, Tya Mathis-Coleman and Dr. Se ...
Zach Conine, right, Nevada State Treasurer, Layke Martin-Connine, Tya Mathis-Coleman and Dr. Sebern Coleman attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Jane Celera, left, and Andrew Barrera attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas &#x201c ...
Jane Celera, left, and Andrew Barrera attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Jenny and Brandon Baker attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Tow ...
Jenny and Brandon Baker attend the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal, right, walks towards the stage during t ...
Lifetime Community Achievement Award honoree Judy Beal, right, walks towards the stage during the 19th annual Junior League of Las Vegas “Paint The Town Red” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resorts World, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Junior League of Las Vegas hosted its 19th Annual Fundraising Gala Saturday at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Junior League of Las Vegas provides trained volunteers and funding to community projects such as Help of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Three Square and the Discovery Children’s Museum as well as additional efforts including education grants and other impactful community projects and events.

The organization named Judy Beal as recipient of the Lifetime Community Achievement Award, Yolanda King as recipient of the Florence Lee Jones Humanitarian Award and honored Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital for outstanding contributions to the Las Vegas community.

MOST READ
1
Motorcycle rider killed in Summerlin crash
Motorcycle rider killed in Summerlin crash
2
Teacher who flagged alleged strip searches put on leave, given more violations
Teacher who flagged alleged strip searches put on leave, given more violations
3
Lawsuit claims ex-UFC fighter attacked couple ‘without provocation’
Lawsuit claims ex-UFC fighter attacked couple ‘without provocation’
4
Woman shot, killed during attempted robbery at Las Vegas home
Woman shot, killed during attempted robbery at Las Vegas home
5
3 European flights to relaunch at Las Vegas airport
3 European flights to relaunch at Las Vegas airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST