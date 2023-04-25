Junkyard fire produces smoke plume seen for miles

A black plume of smoke could be seen across the valley, triggering reports of a large fire.

Smoke from a fire at 4565 E. Hammer Lane in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A black plume of smoke could be seen across the valley Tuesday afternoon, triggering reports of a large fire.

A call about a fire at 4565 E. Hammer Lane was received at 12:12 p.m., according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

The first engine arriving at the scene found “a large crush of about 50 vehicles on fire” in a junkyard at the location.

The main body of fire was knocked down, but the scene remains active while crews search for buried spot fires in the pile, the release said. Crews are also overhauling the large crush pile of vehicles.

Units from the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Nellis Air Force Base responded with a total of six engines, three trucks, two rescues, three battalion chiefs, a water tender and the mobile air unit, for a total of 47 personnel.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate are undetermined currently.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.