80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Junkyard fire produces smoke plume seen for miles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2023 - 2:16 pm
 
Smoke from a fire at 4565 E. Hammer Lane in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
Smoke from a fire at 4565 E. Hammer Lane in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, Apri ...
North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, Apri ...
North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, Apri ...
North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, Apri ...
North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, Apri ...
North Las Vegas firefighters try to extinguish a fire around 4565 E. Hammer Lane, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Smoke from a fire at 4565 E. Hammer Lane in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
Smoke from a fire at 4565 E. Hammer Lane in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
Smoke from a fire at 4565 E. Hammer Lane in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
Smoke from a fire at 4565 E. Hammer Lane in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

A black plume of smoke could be seen across the valley Tuesday afternoon, triggering reports of a large fire.

A call about a fire at 4565 E. Hammer Lane was received at 12:12 p.m., according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

The first engine arriving at the scene found “a large crush of about 50 vehicles on fire” in a junkyard at the location.

The main body of fire was knocked down, but the scene remains active while crews search for buried spot fires in the pile, the release said. Crews are also overhauling the large crush pile of vehicles.

Units from the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Nellis Air Force Base responded with a total of six engines, three trucks, two rescues, three battalion chiefs, a water tender and the mobile air unit, for a total of 47 personnel.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate are undetermined currently.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
2
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
3
Woman shot, killed near Southern Highlands identified
Woman shot, killed near Southern Highlands identified
4
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
5
Las Vegas Ballpark would need artificial turf for A’s, Aviators
Las Vegas Ballpark would need artificial turf for A’s, Aviators
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Small morning fire on Las Vegas Strip extinguished
Small morning fire on Las Vegas Strip extinguished
1 killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas Valley crash
1 killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas Valley crash
Deadliest plane crashes in Las Vegas history
Deadliest plane crashes in Las Vegas history
1 killed after fiery 2-vehicle crash in southeast valley
1 killed after fiery 2-vehicle crash in southeast valley
Woman critically injured in 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
Woman critically injured in 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
Authorities investigating fatal Pahrump crash
Authorities investigating fatal Pahrump crash