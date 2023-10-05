Jury awards more than $28M in Real Water case

A jury awarded about $28.5 million in compensatory damages on Wednesday in a lawsuit filed against the Real Water bottled water company and other defendants.

District Judge Timothy Williams addresses the jury after it reached a verdict at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Judy Ryerson, sister of Kathy Ryerson, who died after drinking Real Water, waits for the jury's verdict at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Plaintiffs, front row seated, listen as the court clerk, far right, reads the jury's verdict at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. The jury found that Real Water, tied to an outbreak of liver illnesses and at least one woman’s death, is liable for punitive damages. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorneys for plaintiffs and for Real Water return to their seats after speaking to District Judge Timothy Williams, center, during a sidebar after the jury reached a verdict at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. The jury found that Real Water, tied to an outbreak of liver illnesses and at least one woman’s death, is liable for punitive damages. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Judy Ryerson, center, sister of Kathy Ryerson, who died after drinking Real Water, shakes hands with other plaintiffs after the jury's verdict at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. The jury found that Real Water, tied to an outbreak of liver illnesses and at least one woman’s death, is liable for punitive damages. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorneys for plaintiffs and for Real Water listen to District Judge Timothy Williams during a sidebar after the jury reached a verdict at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. The jury found that Real Water, tied to an outbreak of liver illnesses and at least one woman’s death, is liable for punitive damages. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A jury awarded more than $28 million in compensatory damages on Wednesday to several plaintiffs who sued Real Water bottled water company after its product was tied to an outbreak of liver illnesses and at least one woman’s death.

Jurors then began discussing the amount of punitive damages to award.

After deliberating for the majority of Wednesday and deciding on the compensatory damages, eight jurors found that Las Vegas-based Real Water also is liable for punitive damages in the case, which was filed against the company in May 2021.

The lawsuit also was filed against Hanna Instruments and Milwaukee Instruments, with plaintiffs alleging that faulting testing meters produced by the company contributed to toxic chemicals found in the water. The jury found that the two meter companies are not liable for punitive damages, although they are liable for the compensatory damages.

Will Kemp, who represents the majority of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, urged the jury to send a message to other food and water companies in the U.S.

“If you’re going to come up with a brand new product, whether it’s water or otherwise, at least test the product,” Kemp said Wednesday evening.

Multiple lawsuits have been launched against Real Water, and the case that resulted in Wednesday’s verdict was the first to go to trial. Plaintiffs in the case included the family of a 69-year-old woman who died from liver failure and the family of a 7-month-old boy who was hospitalized with severe liver failure.

Jurors awarded a total of $28.5 million in compensatory damages. The child who fell ill from the water and his family are to receive $7 million, and the estate of the woman who died and her heirs are to receive a total of $7.5 million.

Kemp said the compensatory amount announced by the jury did not include attorney fees and medical costs owed to the plaintiffs.

Kathleen Ryerson was hospitalized for weeks before dying of liver failure on Nov. 11, 2020, after drinking the water for years.

Real Water has been subject to investigations by the Southern Nevada Health District and the Food and Drug Administration, which pulled the product from shelves in March 2021.

Kemp told jurors during closing arguments on Tuesday that all of the plaintiffs have suffered from liver failure after drinking the bottled water, which was delivered to people’s homes and sold at Whole Foods. He also argued that the company hired unqualified employees and did not properly test the water.

Real Water has accepted liability in the case, attorney Joel Odou said, although he argued Tuesday that the company should not be held liable for punitive damages.

Deliberations continued Wednesday evening regarding the amount of punitive damages that Real Water must pay.

