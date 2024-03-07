‘Just a happy guy’: Vigil honors Las Vegas swimmer killed in crash — PHOTOS

Silverado High School graduate Charlie Clark, a sophomore at Wyoming, was one of three members of the college’s swim and dive team who died in a February crash.

Anna Clark, right, mother of Charlie Clark, embraces a community member during a vigil for the 19-year-old star swimmer at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Charlie Clark (University of Wyoming via AP)

Community members sign a photo during a vigil for star swimmer for Charlie Clark, 19, at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Loved ones of star swimmer Charlie Clark, 19, place candles in the water during a vigil at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Loved ones of star swimmer Charlie Clark, 19, form a group hug during a vigil at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Loved ones of star swimmer Charlie Clark, 19, form a group hug during a vigil at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. Clark died with two teammates from the University of Wyoming in an SUV crash on Feb. 22 near the Wyoming-Colorado border. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Paige Oden, center left, and Sana’a Wong embrace during a vigil for their former teammate, star swimmer Charlie Clark, 19, at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Teammates from throughout Charlie Clark’s swim career speak during a vigil for the 19-year-old star swimmer at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Loved ones of star swimmer Charlie Clark, 19, place candles in the water during a vigil at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Loved ones of star swimmer Charlie Clark, 19, hold a vigil at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Loved ones of star swimmer Charlie Clark, 19, stand in a moment of silence during a vigil at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Swim teammates from throughout Charlie Clark’s swimming career participate in a moment of silence during a vigil for the 19-year-old star swimmer at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Michael Bolk, coach of the Boulder City Henderson swim team, who coached Charlie Clark for years, speaks during a vigil for the 19-year-old star swimmer at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Swim teammates from throughout Charlie Clark’s swimming career participate in a moment of silence during a vigil for the 19-year-old star swimmer at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Italia Ingle writes a note to her late friend Charlie Clark during a vigil for the 19-year-old star swimmer at Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As soft recorded piano music played, mourners of 19-year-old college swimmer Charlie Clark floated flameless candles in the first lane of the Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool, where he swam competitively for the Boulder City-Henderson Heat Wave swim team.

About 150 adults and teens stood in silence during the evening vigil next to the enormous pool as people signed a famed photo of Clark beaming with pride while holding an award he won as a freestyle swimmer for the team. Written under the picture was “Charlie Clark 2004-2024.”

“Charlie swam for us from the time he was 9 years old,” said Michael Bolk, 61, Clark’s longtime coach with the club swim team.

“He was just fearless, just put himself fully into everything he did. There was no halfway. He was very committed, very gregarious, outgoing, happy guy,” Bolk said.

“That just kind of brought the best out of his teammates,” he said, adding that Clark, at about 6-foot-6, “had a physical presence and a personality presence.”

Clark, 19, a graduate of Silverado High School in Las Vegas and a sophomore psychology major at the University of Wyoming, was one of three members of the university’s swim and dive team who died in a single-vehicle, roll-over crash in Larimer County, Colorado, on Feb. 22.

One of Clark’s former teammates with the Heat Wave, Phoebe McClaren, 17, wiping away tears from her reddened face, remembered him as “funny, he made jokes all the time, and he was just a happy guy, like he would never show like he was upset or like mad.”

Other teammates also recalled him as a positive, jovial person.

“Charlie was a great swimmer, but an even better teammate and friend,” friend and former teammate Maggie Armstrong, 20, wrote in a text. “He always had a smile on his face, and lit up any room he walked into. He was always cheering everyone on, whether they were a teammate or competitor.”

“He always knew how to make me smile and always made me laugh during hard practices,” Armstrong said. “Watching him grow as a person who loved everyone wholeheartedly, and as a swimmer who was just beginning to reach his true potential, was incredible.”

“Charlie had such a positive impact on my life,” texted Joseph Purdy, 21, a friend and former teammate. “His compassion and diligence were apparent day in and day out. My heart goes out to all of the swimmers involved. He will be greatly missed.”

Clark’s Wyoming teammates Carson Muir, 18, of Birmingham, Alabama, and Luke Slabber, 21, of Cape Town, South Africa, also perished in the crash. Two other male members of the team suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

The team members were inside a Toyota RAV4 heading south on U.S. 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado line when the driver swerved off the shoulder of the highway, possibly to avoid another vehicle, according to The Associated Press. The SUV then rolled over multiple times, the AP reported.

The area on the highway has been the site of other deadly roadway accidents involving the university’s students, including one in 2001 that killed eight members of its cross-country squad and one in 2021 when three other students died, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.