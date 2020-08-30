Juvenile critically injured, 2 others hurt after crash near Strip

A juvenile is in critical condition and two adults were hospitalized after a crash near the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fatal detectives were investigating a crash at South Wynn Road after a speeding driver lost control and crashed into several parked vehicles around 12:45 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Two adults were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but a juvenile in the car is in critical condition, Nogle said.

Wynn Road between West Desert Inn Road and West Pioneer Avenue is expected to remain closed for several hours.

